Nature Notes: The good, the bad and the ugly

Okay, in this discussion, the dayflower is the good, and Siberian elm is the bad…and the ugly. The dayflower is back and everywhere around Flagstaff. And it has truly been a banner year for the highly invasive Siberian elm.
Though ambivalent and lingering in the COVID malaise, I go nose to nose with the beloved: the tigress/tiger. The dayflower is up in my yard…finally.
The fabulous dayflower — an endemic spiderwort — grows in my backyard, and is one of my favorite plants, as many of you know, because it is so beautiful, with its cobalt blue flowers, it is monsoon-adapted, and because it is a master of deception where its pollinators are concerned. This southwestern native is not messing around, and offered some lessons this year about how it navigates, and yet utterly depends on our erratic monsoon storms.
To preface this: there is a natural population of dayflower in my yard, I believe it has been here for a very long time. I don’t water it, relying entirely on rainfall. From there it migrated into a little garden plot in the yard, which I do water. First a watering experiment: I started watering the garden plot at the very dry and hot beginning of May, and the dayflower didn’t begin to show until the middle of June, a month and a half later!
This made me wonder if temperature, more than water availability, determines when it really gets ready to send shoots above ground. As it is a lily with a little bulbous root that holds the next year’s start, increasing temperatures in spring and summer help the dayflower get ready to send up incredible biomass and quickly. It would be so interesting to know what happens underground as roots prepare for these big explosions of foliage and flowers.
The unwatered, natural dayflower population cracked surface in the middle of July, after two weeks of monsoons — natural precipitation, and then things got rolling with additional rain. There is a conservatism to this whole thing: they still take their time even when the temperature is right, they don’t emerge after the first rain or two, but seemingly wait for more. My logic suggests that in an ideal world, southwestern plants would spring into action and take up scarce water whenever they can. But perhaps taking up early spring water could lead to freezing.
So seemingly unopportunistic, and yet really, honed to hedge the bet. Plants in the arid Great Basin have similarly complex relations with water and temperature, with summer blooming monsoon plant species not taking up a bit of winter water in that mostly dry landscape. Arrrggh.
The dayflower has been skunked by light monsoons a few times over my 31 years of watching them out the back door, and I know there was a year when they didn’t emerge at all. But now they have formed a large lush patch, with hundreds of flowers opening each day to pollinators and gazers. And they are expanding their range greatly in my yard.
The length of time it takes a planted seed to emerge above ground can be measured in degree days, which are a measure of the accumulation of temperature or heat and/or light. This metric is used to determine when to plant, to predict when mosquitoes and black flies will be out in Canada, and how to manage temperature in buildings, just to name a few uses. Who knew?
The dayflower smartly blooms between about 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., before daily storms, or you know..how it used to be. Each stem with its lush foliage produces a flower each day that lives that one day, in its birdbill-like bract. Its big cobalt petals have bright yellow reproductive parts at their center, which lure pollinators in with the promise of a big payload of pollen. It offers no nectar, unlike penstemons or columbines, but rather promises pollen, and even that is a deceptively meager effort.
The bright, puffy stamens (pollen-bearing parts) on the dayflower are actually fake. Real pollen-bearing structures are stamens; the yellow ones on the dayflower are staminodes, or fakes. They may produce a tiny amount of pollen, which has poor viability. Pollinators and particularly flies spend a fair amount of time in the dayflower patch, working each days’ flowers. They think they are loading up on pollen on the big fat staminodes, but in fact, they are unwittingly gathering more viable pollen from the real stamens, which happen to be blue, like the petals, and carrying it to the next plant. Strange.
Siberian elm certainly got a huge leg up — population-wise — in our neck of the woods this summer. This fast-growing tree, native to large parts of Asia, is so well-adapted to the American West. It is undeterred by drought, and yet, like so many plants, responded greatly to the mild and very wet conditions this spring and summer. This year, Siberian elm’s large seed crop — those round flat seeds surrounded by a flat wing — was developed and ready to disperse when the fierce spring winds came along. That combined with perfectly-timed summer moisture and, BAM: a population explosion.
Siberian elm, unlike other elms, can self-pollinate, which has surely helped it to move through so much of the world so quickly. It thrives at lower elevations, being the last tree species seen when descending into the deserts of Central Asia. It was introduced into the United States in the early 1900s and promoted by the USDA to create shade and windbreak habitats in the midwestern prairies following the dustbowl. It has since taken off, spreading through much of the country.
Despite its tolerance of cold and drought, Siberian elm proved to be a poor landscaping species, and especially at higher elevations, as it becomes brittle and spindly, and very sappy, unless managed carefully. Some landscapers in New Mexico do make the case for tolerating this plant, as it may be one the few to provide shade in the drying days ahead. Indeed, after a brief visit to the Canyon de Chelly area at around 5,000 feet, I found that the elms are quite large and stately there, often the size of large cottonwoods, which they seem to be replacing.
This year was a great or terrible year for Siberian elm here, depending on how you look at it. I personally have a lawn of elm seedlings through most of my largely native yard. All of my neighbors say the same, regardless of how far their yards are from elm trees. And perhaps worst of all, it’s pretty bad in the forests, too. There are elm seedlings all over the woods just above Highway 180. Please learn to recognize them and pull them in natural areas, as well as in your yard. Elm thickets are ugly things, kind of like pine doghair thickets…too dense and very unhealthy.
What a year….conifers suffering from drought, flooding and visits by bear, deer, javelina, coatimundi and rattlesnakes to friends in the area, reminding that change is, and is definitely going to be, the constant in the days ahead.
Happy end of summer.
Gwendolyn Waring is a grandmother, writer and artist, based in Flagstaff. Her book on the natural history of the San Francisco Peaks is available at Bright Side Books, Babbitt's Outfitters, Aspen Sports, MNA, the Arboretum and Flagstaff Station. For out-of-towners: SanFranciscoPeaksNaturalHistory.com. Thanks to Ellen Wade and Phoebe Stevens for editorial assistance.