Nature Notes: The good, the bad and the ugly

Okay, in this discussion, the dayflower is the good, and Siberian elm is the bad…and the ugly. The dayflower is back and everywhere around Flagstaff. And it has truly been a banner year for the highly invasive Siberian elm.

Though ambivalent and lingering in the COVID malaise, I go nose to nose with the beloved: the tigress/tiger. The dayflower is up in my yard…finally.

The fabulous dayflower — an endemic spiderwort — grows in my backyard, and is one of my favorite plants, as many of you know, because it is so beautiful, with its cobalt blue flowers, it is monsoon-adapted, and because it is a master of deception where its pollinators are concerned. This southwestern native is not messing around, and offered some lessons this year about how it navigates, and yet utterly depends on our erratic monsoon storms.

To preface this: there is a natural population of dayflower in my yard, I believe it has been here for a very long time. I don’t water it, relying entirely on rainfall. From there it migrated into a little garden plot in the yard, which I do water. First a watering experiment: I started watering the garden plot at the very dry and hot beginning of May, and the dayflower didn’t begin to show until the middle of June, a month and a half later!