Nature Notes: Taking a drive to Lees Ferry: The lay of the land

So, I drove Highway 89 north from Flagstaff to Lees Ferry recently. I’ve made the drive a million times and always loved it, but decided that it was time to learn its geological story … or a bit of it, anyway.
In a nutshell, the rocks you will see on this 120-mile trip range from less than a thousand years old to more than 280 million years old. As you head north, you encounter younger and younger rocks, whether under your wheels or in nearby cliffs. This is a little mind-bending to me, as the elevation drops by 3,000 feet on this trip, and yet you still encounter progressively younger rocks.
I guess the key to this is that the Colorado Plateau’s southern edge (aka the Mogollon Rim) is uplifted, so the land tilts downward from there to the northeast, toward the plateau’s center. It’s kind of the opposite of hiking down a trail in Grand Canyon, where you encounter progressively older rocks.
The layers of rocks are of volcanic or sedimentary origin, and after their formation, they were further shaped by the movement of rivers and floods and even blowing sand.
Heading out of Flagstaff, you travel down the northern edge of the San Francisco Volcanic Field, which includes the Peaks, from a lava field dating back about 4 million years ago (mya), a grey and brown land with pines, down into a colorful, vast and open world.
Driving toward Wupatki and Cameron, the next rocks traversed are the oldest seen on this trip. They are dark red Moenkopi sandstone/mudstone layers, formed between 230-245 mya, and below that, white Kaibab Limestone, 270-285 mya. Both Moenkopi Sandstone and Kaibab Limestone will also be seen at Lees Ferry. Kaibab Limestone was formed largely by marine or ocean deposition, as pieces of sand and shell and the like collecting on a shallow sea floor, becoming several hundred feet thick in places.
Later, the Moenkopi was formed by a more continental process of rivers moving across terrestrial land and leaving this beautiful redness behind. According to Nancy Riggs, volcanologist at NAU, some of these rivers came from as far away as the Appalachian Mountains, providing material for new rocks to form, as they wore down. There are places around Wupatki National Monument where you can still see the ripple marks left behind by these red, muddy rivers.
The contact of Kaibab limestone with Moenkopi sandstone represents kind of a big deal in the building of the Southwest. This time reflects a remarkable shift from marine deposition/formation of southwestern rocks to those that were formed by continental processes, including blowing sand and rivers.
The meeting of these two rock layers also marks the time of one of the world’s greatest extinction events, the Permian/Triassic extinction, during which more than 90% of marine species perished, along with more than 80% of all the world’s genera. Possible causes include a meteor strike, volcanism and/or climate warming leading to methane gas releases around the world. So, a lot is happening there!
One of the next layers you see, still younger, is the Chinle Formation. The Chinle takes on amazing forms and colors during the drive. It also was formed by a major river system, some 210-230 mya. To the east of Wupatki Basin, the Chinle forms the iconic cliffs of the Painted Desert, one of the loveliest places of all. Its beautiful, terraced forms are pink, and have blue shadows at sunset. It is a soft, colorful mudstone, or fine-grained sedimentary rock.
The Little Colorado River has been traveling along the base of the Painted Desert for at least five million years. It downcut through all these layers, and then left its own deposits at the end of the Pleistocene, leaving flood deposits all over the place between Holbrook and Wupatki, around 10,000 years ago. That would have been nice to see.
When approaching Cameron, you can see the long uplifted form of the Grey Mountain Monocline to the west, a long slab of Kaibab Limestone that rose up during the Laramide orogeny, a major mountain building period in the West between about 70 and 40 mya. Doney Fault, at Wupatki, also uplifted during this time.
Farther north, beyond Cameron, the Chinle forms those fantastic silky-grey badlands. Highway 89 kind of rolls over their fluctuating waves, as the high clay content in this formation causes it to shrink and swell. Just west of here is Shadow Mountain, the northernmost extension of the San Francisco Volcanic Field. It erupted around 300,000 years ago.
Farther up the road, things become more red and more prominent, courtesy of the Echo Cliffs Monocline, which uplifts the Chinle and the Glen Canyon Group, including Wingate Sandstone, Kayenta Formation and Navajo Sandstone, 180-210 mya. This mighty wall becomes apparent on the east side of Highway 89 after the Tuba City turnoff and is present all the way to Page, a distance of 70 miles; it reaches 1,300 feet in height in places.
These layers were formed by accumulations of blowing sand and from rivers. The massive Navajo Sandstone layer alone is over 2,000 feet thick in places. The monocline formed a wall of orange and red sandstones as the same rocks on its west side were eroded away.
A gap, The Gap, occurs in this monocline wall, and was formed by a desert wash that ran between about 2 and 1.1 mya. The wash extended into what is now Monument Valley; though evidence of it there has been lost with erosion. After passing through the monocline wall, the wash traveled south as an ancient tributary of the Little Colorado River. The Gap is also referred to as a wind gap, as its width has been expanded by wind erosion, too.
Piled still higher on top of these are younger rocks also derived from continental processes, from blowing sands and rivers, including rocks of the San Rafael Group. Many of these High Desert layers are so colorful. The red layers -- or red beds -- are caused by the presence of iron-bearing clays.
The openness of this land is one of its most mind-blowing aspects, in my opinion, and perhaps especially when one lives in a rather closed pine forest. The openness of the Plateau north of us has been occurring for several million years.
Apparently 1.1 cubic miles of younger rocks have eroded away, and reside somewhere in the Gulf of California. They were eroded probably due to harsh climates of the Pleistocene, with big rivers running, and to the uplifting of much of the region. This regional denudation created or enhanced the dramatic features here, such as Glen Canyon, Monument Valley, the Paria Plateau, Black Mountain and many others.
And then, before you know it, you’re at Lees Ferry, along the beautiful Colorado River, with great places to hike, paddle and just take in this very different world. There are trails along the Colorado River, trails along the Paria River and Lonely Dell — where we picked peaches, condor viewing a little ways up House Rock Valley, wonderful old inns to stay at, and more.
I made it up here for a few days in April, just to get out of town, and was so energized by the place and change of scenery. I will be showing paintings from this area and this trip at R&A Auto Repair at 2932 E. Route 66 in Flagstaff, from August through October. Please stop by.
Gwendolyn Waring is a mother, writer, painter and ecologist based in Flagstaff AZ. Her book on the natural history of the San Francisco Peaks came out about a year ago, and is available locally at MNA, Jay’s Bird Barn, and Zani’s, and downtown at Bright Side Bookshop, Babbitt’s and Aspen Sports. For out of towners, it can be found, along with my earlier book on the natural history of the Intermountain West at SanFranciscoPeaksNaturalHistory.com. Paintings can also be found at Zani’s and Late for the Train/downtown.
Special thanks to Sue Beard, George Billingsley, Richard Hereford, Elizabeth Upham, and Ellen Wade for editing this essay.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.