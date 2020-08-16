Nature Notes: Taking a drive to Lees Ferry: The lay of the land

The openness of this land is one of its most mind-blowing aspects, in my opinion, and perhaps especially when one lives in a rather closed pine forest. The openness of the Plateau north of us has been occurring for several million years.

Apparently 1.1 cubic miles of younger rocks have eroded away, and reside somewhere in the Gulf of California. They were eroded probably due to harsh climates of the Pleistocene, with big rivers running, and to the uplifting of much of the region. This regional denudation created or enhanced the dramatic features here, such as Glen Canyon, Monument Valley, the Paria Plateau, Black Mountain and many others.

And then, before you know it, you’re at Lees Ferry, along the beautiful Colorado River, with great places to hike, paddle and just take in this very different world. There are trails along the Colorado River, trails along the Paria River and Lonely Dell — where we picked peaches, condor viewing a little ways up House Rock Valley, wonderful old inns to stay at, and more.

I made it up here for a few days in April, just to get out of town, and was so energized by the place and change of scenery. I will be showing paintings from this area and this trip at R&A Auto Repair at 2932 E. Route 66 in Flagstaff, from August through October. Please stop by.

Gwendolyn Waring is a mother, writer, painter and ecologist based in Flagstaff AZ. Her book on the natural history of the San Francisco Peaks came out about a year ago, and is available locally at MNA, Jay’s Bird Barn, and Zani’s, and downtown at Bright Side Bookshop, Babbitt’s and Aspen Sports. For out of towners, it can be found, along with my earlier book on the natural history of the Intermountain West at SanFranciscoPeaksNaturalHistory.com. Paintings can also be found at Zani’s and Late for the Train/downtown. Special thanks to Sue Beard, George Billingsley, Richard Hereford, Elizabeth Upham, and Ellen Wade for editing this essay.

