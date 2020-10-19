Nature Notes: Familiar birds to welcome the fall season in Flagstaff

And I discovered a culprit: I had assumed a little ground squirrel was responsible for a lot of digging in the garden and yard. But no, I busted a Northern Flicker digging lots of holes in my little garden! I knew they were diggers, with that beak and all; I know that they dig for ants. These guys were digging for other subterranean insects. Actually, it turns out that the ground squirrel and the flicker are both digging up the garden, just taking turns, a bird and a mammal working the same terrain in the yard.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even hummingbirds are here, and fighting over territory. I guess they are being territorial over the water, as there aren’t many flowers left in this dry summer. For laughs, I set out part of an organic watermelon, wondering if they would all bolt for that…nighttime visitors took care of it. It must be incredibly stressful for all the plants and animals now.

Someone asked me about snakes in the area, saying that she’s been seeing more of them over the last few years -- more gopher snakes and more garter snakes. I can say the same. A few years ago I saw a big gopher snake along Fatman’s Loop in March!