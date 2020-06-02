Nature Notes: A fascinating time of year for nature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I keep thinking it’s time to hang up my Nature Notes spurs, but things are just so fascinating around here, and right under our noses, that I must take pen to paper again.

In my yard, I set out pans of filtered water in the front yard, in a lush bluegrass site under a hedge of plums, and on the back deck. Because I work at home, I get to check them both throughout the day and have seen so many birds taking baths, or just sitting there enjoying a decent drink of water. This makes me smile.

I set some old apple pieces out in the compost pit the other night and saw a squirrel taking a few away today. Ground squirrels cruise the edge of the yard along the fence. My neighbors report that there is a skunk in my front yard most evenings. It seems that it’s the one that’s been digging around the bases of most of the plums, exposing their shallower roots.

It may be going after cicadas, which are emerging now after several years of living underground and feeding on plant roots with their sucking mouthparts. They are emerging from beneath the plum hedge in large numbers, suggesting that plum roots are a fine resource for them.