Nature Notes: A fascinating time of year for nature

I keep thinking it’s time to hang up my Nature Notes spurs, but things are just so fascinating around here, and right under our noses, that I must take pen to paper again.
In my yard, I set out pans of filtered water in the front yard, in a lush bluegrass site under a hedge of plums, and on the back deck. Because I work at home, I get to check them both throughout the day and have seen so many birds taking baths, or just sitting there enjoying a decent drink of water. This makes me smile.
I set some old apple pieces out in the compost pit the other night and saw a squirrel taking a few away today. Ground squirrels cruise the edge of the yard along the fence. My neighbors report that there is a skunk in my front yard most evenings. It seems that it’s the one that’s been digging around the bases of most of the plums, exposing their shallower roots.
It may be going after cicadas, which are emerging now after several years of living underground and feeding on plant roots with their sucking mouthparts. They are emerging from beneath the plum hedge in large numbers, suggesting that plum roots are a fine resource for them.
When cicadas emerge from below ground, they climb up on all kinds of surfaces and proceed to metamorphose or change into adults, leaving their cast skins behind as a record. As adults, they continue to feed on plant sap with their sucking mouthparts. After mating, females lay their eggs in small stems, to develop and finally drop to the ground, burrow in and feed on roots for a few years. My neighbor said the egg-laying damaged his plum trees. All kinds of animals feed on big, fat emerging cicadas, kind of a windfall in the food department. Okay everybody…let’s eat!
At sunset, in my simple, mostly-native front yard, there are dark-eyed juncos leisurely poking around on the flagstone for seeds and such. It is amazing to stand near the window and watch this wonderful little world in action…a healthy little world for skunks and cicadas, and birds including western tanagers, juniper titmouse, black-headed grosbeaks and lesser goldfinches. Grosbeaks are singing their hearts out lately; like a friend says, their call is robin-like, but it is even more ardent. I love it when they land in the plum hedge, where I can see them. Good luck seeing them when they sing from ponderosa pines...they are perfectly patterned to blend in with this pine.
John Coons, local and global bird expert, helped me figure out that a young male yellow-rumped warbler visited my yard. It sure is fun even thinking about who they are. So many are migrating north from all points south to breed and generally hang out for a bit at higher latitudes, before returning south for the winter. I’ve always thought this transcontinental trip sounded exotic and fabulous, though you know it must be intense. But traveling across the globe latitudinally and back again each year of your life seems special.
My yard is a relic, kind of a vestige of the landscape that occurred here, north of the hospital, before development. My yard is a muttongrass meadow. This cool-season bunch grass loves the mesas around the base of the Peaks. It is a dominant grass at Buffalo Park, for instance. It is lovely, with its blue-green leaves, which are revolute or rolled up like tubes, to reduce surface area for evaporation, but then open up flat during monsoon season!
Muttongrass softens a pretty rocky landscape around here. It starts blooming in January or February, sending up deep red shoots and flowers. Its neighbors are blue grama grass, spiked muhly, western wheatgrass and squirreltail. For a while, there was a bit of black dropseed, but it’s gone now. Black dropseed is endemic to the mighty Mogollon Rim, occurring nowhere else. I’ll bet the Mogollon Rim is a safe harbor for many creatures, given its vastness and isolation, and all the water it captures from incoming storms. The ranges of many things are changing these days in response to a warmer climate, often shrinking or even migrating.
In the woods, it has been a good year for American vetch, Rocky Mountain iris, wood betony and biscuit root, and now paintbrush, scarlet hedgehog cactus, mat penstemon and groundsels are going off. I always thought our red-flowered hedgehog cactus was claret cup cactus, but no, claret cup cactus, called Arizona claret cup cactus, occurs in southern Arizona. On county lands near me, considerable thinning of ponderosa pine has set Gambel oaks free. They are flourishing here and for a while we will see large clumps of oaks on the land. This is kind of fabulous because oaks are such a great ecological resource for lots of animals. They are right up there with riparian plants in supporting large numbers of insects and consequently birds. Pine forests are always more diverse when oaks occur among them.
Of course, cheatgrass is happy this year. This wretched nonnative grass causes great misery to animals with its needle-sharp seeds, and encourages fires. A great place to see large amounts of it is along north Humphreys Street. Please pull it and dispose of its seeds if you can.
And finally, have you noticed pollen on your windshield recently? Ponderosa pine is starting to disperse its pollen on the wind as it has in late May into June for tens of thousands of years, so windshields and the like are getting coated. Wind pollination is the way of it for conifers like pines; it’s an ancient trait that has served them well for more than one hundred million years!
Gwendolyn Waring is a mother, scientist, writer and painter based in Flagstaff AZ. Her recent book, The Natural History of the San Francisco Peaks, describes the history of this mountain and the surrounding region over the last billion years or so. It is available locally at Bright Side, Aspen Sports, and Babbitts downtown. It is also available online through SanFranciscoPeaksNaturalHistory.com and WaringArts.com
