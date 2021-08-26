Nativity Church restoration: Preserving a piece of Flagstaff history

A community effort

The restoration work would not have been possible with without the support of several Flagstaff companies, Wallace said.

Here are the companies that have provided services to the restoration effort free-of-cost:

CDE&E engineering - Exterior LIDAR laser scan

Loven Contracting - Labor and consulting

Another Plumbing Company - Interior and exterior core drilling

United Rental - 120' boom truck rental

Total Rental - Scaffolding rental