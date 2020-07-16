Native archaeologist deeply rooted in the Grand Canyon

That Navajo birthing tradition, the one where a newborn’s umbilical cord is buried on ancestral land so that the child will always be tethered to home and lured back, was given a slightly different twist when Jason Nez was welcomed into the world some 42 years ago.
What his paternal grandmother did, so goes family lore, is take infant Jason’s umbilical cord on the farming homeland in Coalmine Mesa, south of Tuba City, tie it onto the side of a wild horse and set the horse free to run.
“So I roam around,” Nez said, “but I always come home.”
Home, to Nez, is the Navajo Nation — the western part of the vast reservation, in particular — but he has, indeed, made a mark on the wider world.
Just 42, he has been awarded the 2020 Pioneer Award by the Grand Canyon Historical Society for his efforts to educate others on the prehistoric indigenous sites and artifacts encompassing the national park, in addition to his work as a National Park Service employee and fire archaeologist.
In a way, though, living and working now at the Grand Canyon is being at home for Nez. It is merely an extension of the Navajo’s reach in northern Arizona. As Nez often points out in presentations — using a pie-chart graphic with the header “An Inconvenient Fact of History” — in the 15,500 years of human occupation of the Grand Canyon, Native peoples have been of the land for 97% of the time, European Americans 3%.
“These are the historical facts out there, historical management facts, prehistoric facts and they are indisputable,” Nez said. “That’s not something often taught in schools. That 97 percent of the time isn’t talked about. As long as society at large thinks like that, we’re always going to run into management issues between tribes, between cultures, between everybody.”
That’s what drives Nez, on his own time and apart from his duties as an NPS employee, to reach out to the community. He has long been an activist; earlier last decade, he was an impassioned voice helping to stop a plan by developers to build a resort and tramway at the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers — considered a sacred Navajo site. And, as an archaeologist, he has worked doggedly to preserve artifacts (rock art, remains of pueblos, pottery) of his ancestral people.
As his voice has grown louder and stronger, so, too, has Nez’s influence. Receiving the Pioneer Award is testament to that. Nez is the first Native American to receive the honor, and also the youngest recipient by far. As Wayne Ranney, past president of the Grand Canyon Historical Society and a Pioneer Award winner himself, noted, the award for Nez comes “at a very timely culture moment,” one in which minority voices often silenced or ignored have gained agency and an audience.
“Interestingly enough, the selection of Jason happened before all of this current reexamination that society is going through right now,” Ranney said. “So it had nothing to do with being politically correct. But it’s deserved. We’re proud of the work Jason has done.”
Ranney acknowledged that the historical society was not always as inclusive as now.
“When the Grand Canyon Historical Society was begun in 1984, the history that those people were trying to preserve was mainly an Anglo history,” Ranney said. “I think that it has come to the attention of the society that the history is much longer than that and more varied than that, and that it’s in our best interest to take those aspects of that history into consideration. It makes for a broader story and a more wholesome story.”
For Nez, it is a welcome acknowledgment. He is one of the few Indigenous archaeologists and believed to be the first working in the Grand Canyon who is “of the land.” Though a bit uncomfortable with personal recognition, he hopes it will inspire others like him to work to preserve Native traditions.
“For any minority group, if you’re the first one doing something, then you have to do the best job that you can,” said Nez, a Northern Arizona University graduate. “As time goes on, we really need young natives and young minority people, in general, that are versed in their culture and history being out there being a part of resource management.”
Hence his outreach outside of his NPS job. Listening to him speak about his close connection with the land and how it is tied in with his fore-mothers and fathers, it is curious why there are not more Indigenous people doing work like Nez does. In his spare time, Nez has taught himself how to craft ancient tools and learn to make wood-fired pottery, skills he believes keeps him rooted.
“Growing up on the reservation,” he said, “you can’t help but run into ancestral people. They are everywhere. There is rock art everywhere, artifacts everywhere. Our grandparents, great-grandparents, the immediate generations before us, they had ways to co-exist. A lot of that is based on respect and maintaining balance. But people misinterpret that as fear.”
And right there is the reason, he said, that those in power have not only discounted Indigenous people’s contributions to societal formation but also don’t seek out their counsel. It’s the misconception that the Navajo have a fearful relationship with the land. As Nez points out, it’s respect, not fear.
“Our interaction is respectful, it’s leaving things alone, acknowledging their existence and having the proper ceremonies,” Nez said. “A lot of early anthropologists and a lot of early American explorers, they looked at our avoidance as, ‘Oh, they are scared and don’t want to go there.’ What they didn’t see was medicine people leaving offerings, having prayers at the site. They didn’t think about our Navajo clan system which establishes are relationships to prehistoric people.
“We are, in fact, very strong in our connections to the point where we leave those things alone so that they are markers and proof that we are connected to this place. Removing artifacts is like removing our footprints from history.”
As an archaeologist, Nez is well versed in discovering and dating and cataloging sherds, projectile points, rock art and other examples of earlier cultures. In his current role as a fire archaeologist, he works with wildland firefighters to make sure cultural sites, endangered species and plants and fisheries are not destroyed in firefighting efforts.
Since “artifacts teach us who we are,” Nez believes they are scared and should not be touched. Definitely, he feels, they should not be encased behind glass in a museum. That, he said, suffocates their energy.
“A modern museum is not healthy — not for humans and not for artifacts,” he said. “For a lot of native people, the whole world around us is a museum. There’s something to be learned everywhere. It just takes educating people, and it’s slow. It’s not going to happen in my generation or probably the next generation. But maybe in seven generations, we’ll have educated the world enough about who we are that they’ll respect it.”
