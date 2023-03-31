Providing decades of service throughout the state of Arizona, Air Methods — the leading air medical service provider in the U.S. -- announced a new Native Air emergency medical service located in Williams, according to a press release. The opening of Native Air 22 is intended to better serve residents and visitors of Coconino and Yavapai counties and beyond.

Based in Williams, the Native Air team is positioned to administer the highest quality critical care whenever called upon. Native Air 22 expands lifesaving care in the region, joining the existing aircraft bases Native Air 4, 14, and 83 which respond to Yavapai and Coconino counties.

Native Air offers the community critical care 24/7/365, responding to emergency medical calls for trauma events including heart attacks and strokes, pediatric emergencies, burns, motor vehicle accidents, and other incidents. Additionally, the team provides critical interfacility transports when patients need to move between hospitals for specialized care.

“Known for its destination points and tourism drawing millions of visitors every year, northern Arizona’s offerings of outdoor activities and adventures are limitless,” said account executive Jeannette Hovey. “In a heartbeat, however, an unexpected health event or accident can turn into someone’s worst day. No matter the day, with a 360-degree service area, Native Air stands ready to serve wherever or whenever we are needed.”

Native Air 22 is equipped with a Bell 407 helicopter. The aircraft and crew are skilled in high-altitude flight, positioned for mountainous terrain and rural scene calls. Additionally, the Native Air crew achieved the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) and carries the critical tools, medications, and supplies needed to provide intensive care unit-level care while in flight. The crew stands ready to serve when called upon by contacting emergency dispatch at (800) 642-7828.

“Where seconds make all the difference in saving a life, the highly trained air medical team is capable of lifesaving interventions at the scene and in flight,” Hovey said. “We essentially serve as a flying ICU, with enhanced pre-hospital care, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.”

For more information, visit airmethods.com.