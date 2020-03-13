National Weather Service issues snowsquall warning

The National Weather Service sent out a warning to communities in and around Flagstaff on Friday, March 13.

After showers and isolated thunderstorm were forecast for the northern Arizona region, the snowsquall warning was sent out during an isolated heavy snowfall with strong, gusty winds with possible lighting. The snowsquall warning applies to the communities of Fort Valley, Bellemont, Kachina Village, Munds Park and Flagstaff.

During the squall, white out conditions could cause a dangerous life-threatening travel impacts. Weather Service officials suggest drivers on Interstate 17, Interstate 40 and Highway 180 take precaution and pull over to avoid injury.

The squall warning is expected to end at 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

