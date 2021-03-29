National Navajo Code Talkers Day becomes official state holiday

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation making National Navajo Code Talkers Day a legal state holiday every year on Aug. 14, honoring the courage of the Code Talkers and their critical role in the Allied victory during the Second World War.

“The Navajo Code Talkers are American heroes,” said Gov. Ducey. “They assisted on every major operation involving the U.S. Marines in the Pacific theatre, using their native language to come up with an unbreakable code. More than 400 Code Talkers answered the call to serve our nation, and Arizona is grateful for their dedication to protecting our nation. I’m proud to sign legislation that makes National Navajo Code Talkers day an official holiday, and I thank Senator Peshlakai for leading on this initiative.”

Under Senate Bill 1802, if National Navajo Code Talkers Day falls on a day other than Sunday, the Sunday following Aug. 14 is to be observed as the holiday.

“It’s important that all Arizonans remember the service and bravery of the Navajo Code Talkers,” said Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, who sponsored the legislation. “Their crucial service during WWII will not be forgotten, and we will continue to honor them every August 14th. Thank you to everyone who supported Senate Bill 1802.”