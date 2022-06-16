National forests to close additional areas beginning this weekend

The Coconino and Kaibab national forests announced temporary closures of certain areas beginning this weekend, due to concerns about fire danger and public safety.

This is in addition to the current closure of most of the Coconino National Forest north of I-40. More about this closure, including a map is available here.

The new closures will begin Friday and Saturday, according to a release. They will continue until hot, dry conditions are no longer expected to continue and “the forest receives enough widespread precipitation to lower fire danger.”

Public access will be prohibited on all National Forest System lands, roads and trails in the following closure areas:

The Pumphouse Wash/Kelly Canyon and Fisher Point/Walnut Canyon areas in the Coconino National Forest will be closed starting Saturday, Jun 18 at 8 a.m.

This includes FR 237, the Pumphouse Wash dispersed camping area, Canyon Vista Campground, Marshall Lake, parts of the Arizona Trail and the Sandy’s Canyon trail. All other roads and recreation sites in both areas will also be closed.

Here are maps of the new CNF closures: Pumphouse Wash/Kelly Canyon, Fisher Point/Walnut Canyon.

The Bill Williams Mountain area of the Kaibab National Forest will be closed beginning Friday, June 17 at 8 a.m. This area is between Country Road 73, Old Route 66 in Williams, FRs 122 and 108 and I-40.

“This includes Benham Trail, Bixler Saddle Trail, Bill Williams Mountain Trail, Bill Williams Connector Trail, Buckskinner Trail, City of Williams Link Trail, Devil Dog Loop Trail, and Clover Spring Loop Trail,” according to a release.

FR 122 will be fully closed, while FR 108 will be drivable, though parking off the road is also prohibited.

A map of the KNF closure is available here.

Forest Service personnel will “make every effort” to notify those already in the areas before the closure begins.

Those with private property in the area are allowed to access it using Forest Service roads, though they will still be prohibited from entering the surrounding National Forest lands.

“Exemptions will be issued for critical activities such as road work and surveys that are vital to continuing restoration operations, time-sensitive utilities and communications site work, and emergency response,” the release said.

Violating closures or fire restrictions “carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.”

Factors considered before placing restrictions or closures include fire danger and activity, fire preparedness at the national and regional levels, weather forecasts, firefighting resource availability and economic impact. These decisions are also coordinated with several partners of the national forest.

“Closures are generally the last resort for land managers, who take many other steps to reduce the potential for human-caused fires and often consider closing only the most critical areas before a full forest closure. As such, additional area closures or even full forest closures could be forthcoming if conditions warrant,” the release said.

The rest of the national forests remain at Stage 2 fire restrictions, as of Thursday afternoon.

"Despite the wind driven wildfires that have plagued the community, the indices used to make the decision to move to a forest wide Stage 3 closure have not been met," according to a tweet from the Coconino National Forest mid-day Thursday.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency in response to the Pipeline Fire Thursday, which allows for additional support and resources to respond to the fires.

A map and more information about fire restrictions in Arizona can be found at https://wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

