National Forest works on 20 acre Slate Fire north of Flagstaff Monday morning

Firefighters with the Coconino National Forest have been busy Monday morning as they respond to a wildfire north of Flagstaff.

Firefighters continue to work on the Slate Fire, about 15 miles north of the city, near highway 180 and the border with the Kaibab National Forest.

As of about 7 a.m. the fire was just over 20 acres in size, according to a spokesperson.

As of 9 a.m. there were about 100 personnel on scene including three crews, six fire engines, various bulldozers and water trucks.

The fire was called in at about 4 a.m. and the cause is still under investigation, although fire managers suspect it was not human caused.

With efforts to contain the fire expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening, firefighting traffic may be heavy on 180.

Fire managers have advised the public to find alternate routes to the Grand Canyon if they are planning to visit.

For members of the public who do drive through the area, the Arizona Department of Transportation is guiding vehicles through the section of 180 between mileposts 241-248.

