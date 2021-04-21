National Forest reduces max acres in 4FRI phase 2 contract

But the announcement had some worried that the change would further push back the awarding of the Phase 2 contract, which has been delayed before.

However, during a meeting of 4FRI stakeholders last month, 4FRI Chief Executive Jeremy Kruger said that won’t be the case, and the Forest Service still expects to award the contract in June.

Of the 85,000 acres now excluded from the Phase 2 contract, most are below the Mogollon Rim, in the Upper Tonto and Sierra Anchas sub-areas, Livermore said. In that area, Livermore said, the ecosystem transitions from being primarily based around ponderosa pines, replaced instead by mostly pinon pine and juniper.

And that ecosystem type is outside of the scope of what they want the Phase 2 contract to focus on, Livermore said. Nonetheless, he said it is likely that those acres will eventually see treatment, just not as part of the Phase 2 contract.

Livermore said the decision to reduce the total acres came as a result of using LIDAR technology, which essentially uses lasers to photograph an area in detail.

That work was then checked by a third-party technical team to validate the results, Livermore said in an email.

