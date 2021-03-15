National Forest: Burns near Hart Prairie, Apache Maid Mountain planned this week

Coconino National Forest firefighters are planning to take advantage of favorable weather conditions this week with several pile burns planned in the Flagstaff area and a large fire treatment project on the Red Rock Ranger District.

The Apache Maid burn is planned to occur beginning Tuesday and continuing through much of the week. Firefighters will burn a 1,909 acre area about 11 miles southeast of Sedona, near Apache Maid Mountain on the east side of Interstate 17.

The effort is a broadcast maintenance burn, meant to reduce built up fuel sources and recycle those nutrients into the environment.

Smoke will be noticeable to motorists along I-17 near Stoneman Lake exit and should move toward the northeast during the day, impacting Stoneman Lake Road and the small community of Stoneman Lake. During evening hours, smoke could lightly impact the Rim Rock and Camp Verde communities overnight as it drains down canyons.

Closer to Flagstaff, fire managers will also be conducting pile burns across 13 acres of Hart Prairie, just of forest road 151. Those operations began Monday and will continue into Tuesday.