Nat White named CCC Board Chair

The Coconino Community College District Governing Board voted unanimously Wednesday to name Nathaniel White as its next Chair.

White takes over for board member Patricia Garcia, who has filled the chair position for the last six years. White, who has been a member of the board since November 1998, represents District 1 for Coconino County, which covers part of Flagstaff and extends to Tusayan, Supai and the western edge of the county.

“It has been a pleasure to work under the calm, steady leadership of Governing Board Chair Patty Garcia and with my dedicated board members for the past several years,” White said in a press release. “It is an honor, and I look forward to being a part of the Governing Board and the CCC family as we optimistically move ahead in 2021.”

The board also voted unanimously to name member Joseph Smith, who represents District 5, as vice chair.

“I am excited to serve as the vice chair of the CCC District Governing Board and to work alongside Chair White,” Smith said. “His many years of public service, including his extensive time on the District Governing Board, will be greatly beneficial to the board and the College as a whole.”

White and Smith began their leadership roles Monday during an annual budget retreat, and they will serve in those roles until January 2022. For more information about the CCC District Governing Board, agendas and minutes, visit www.coconino.edu/district-governing-board.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0