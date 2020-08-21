NAIPTA board names Heather Dalmolin permanent CEO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority Board of Directors named Heather Dalmolin as the permanent CEO and general manager of Mountain Line at a meeting on Aug. 19.

Dalmolin was appointed to an interim position in March after former CEO Erika Mazza left the organization in February, according to a press release. Dalmolin has been with the agency for more than 18 years. As an interim CEO, she has overseen budget, finance, information technology, human resources and customer service.

The announcement means the end of a permanent, national candidate search the agency initiated in March.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the organization that I have been fortunate enough to call home for the last 18 years," Dalmolin said. "I would like to thank the NAIPTA Board for their confidence in me and the Mountain Line team for always stepping up to live our mission of 'Getting You Where You Want to Go.'"

NAIPTA Board Chair Jamie Whelan said Dalmolin entered her position during the coronavirus pandemic, and "expertly" guided the organization through the crisis.

"The NAIPTA Board felt her past experience and diverse skill set make her the ideal candidate to lead Mountain Line through the pandemic recovery and into the future," Whelan said.

