NAH reports show potential impacts of new Flagstaff Medical Center campus

Northern Arizona Healthcare's (NAH) announcement of two January public meetings about its new Flagstaff Medical Center Campus included several documents it had submitted to the city as part of the approval process for the plan, with details of topics such as fire risk, traffic and cultural resources being analyzed.

The Amended Applications for Adoption of Specific Plan and Concept Zoning Map Amendment for the project, dated Nov. 29, 2021, gives details of NAH’s approach to city requirements, analysis of the site and its plans. More detailed reports on aspects of the development’s potential impacts on the area were also included.

Most analyzed the development's impact over its 23-year planned construction period ending in 2045.

Traffic

A traffic impact analysis (TIA) conducted by CivTech and dated Oct. 2021, looks at potential traffic patterns in 2025, 2030 and 2045. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the project's transit needs to determine whether the planned system is able to accommodate traffic from the development and to recommend mitigation measures if necessary.

Plans for the location currently include 16 proposed access points and seven public roads.

The study recorded traffic volumes at several intersections throughout Flagstaff (28 with “peak hour turning counts” and five “24-hour bi-directional traffic volumes” on Sept.1, with an additional four Oct. 19).

Of the intersections studied, all but eight had acceptable levels of service under existing conditions.

Crash data from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) shows a total of 613 incidents over the last three years, 393 at intersections. Rear-end collisions were most common and head-on collisions were least common. Only one involved a fatality.

The number of proposed trips to the site is projected to grow through 2045. The report anticipated 26,982 external weekday daily trips in 2025, more than doubling in 2045 (53,190).

Three future roadway improvements that had already secured funding were suggested in the report’s conclusion, as well as an extension of Woody Mountain Road that is assumed to obtain grant funding for a four-lane roadway section by 2045 (between Woodlands Village Boulevard and Woody Mountain Road.

Other future improvements include a realignment of University Avenue at Milton Road (by 2025), improvements and extensions to Woody Mountain Road from Dartmoor Street to south of Fire Road 532 (by 2030) and to J. W. Powell Boulevard between Pulliam Drive and Fourth Street (by 2045). Several others were considered in another section of the report.

Dedicated right-turn lanes were recommended at 13 intersections, and left-turn lanes were recommended at 10.

Public transit plans were also considered in the TIA, based in part on analysis of Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority's (NAIPTA) long-term goals.

Pre-COVID ridership at the two bus stops near NAH’s current campus averaged to a total of 245 boardings/disembarkings a day, around 11% of hospital employees.

An airport route of the Mountain Line bus system, as outlined in the report, would likely run on weekdays at 20-minute intervals from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 30-minute intervals from 6 to 10 p.m. On weekends, it would be expected to run every 30 minutes between 7 a.m, and 8 p.m.

The report noted that CivTech plans to analyze 2035 and 2040 once the project “moves forward with development that exceeds what is shown in the TIA in the 2030 horizon year or creates an increase in traffic beyond that shown for the 2030 horizon year…. [This] allow[s] for the consideration of needed infrastructure improvements once actual traffic volumes and patterns can be observed.”

Wildfire risk

According to a Wildfire Risk Assessment and Mitigation Report by Fire Management Group and dated Nov. 20, 2021, “the majority of this area, including the proposed development, is currently at low risk for wildland fire.” Most of the site was last thinned in 2009.

Fire modeling showed a low likelihood of crown fire, but if one should occur, it has the potential for high severity, particularly in the southern portion (which was not included in 2009’s thinning) that “could be mitigated with aggressive thinning.”

Flame height and fire spread would be minimal in the area, especially with the addition of roadways to break up grass fuels. A burn probability model found that a fire started in this area would have a 10% or less chance of large fire growth.

The report recommended ecological restoration activities on the site to reduce fire risk and improve stand condition. Another treatment was recommended of the entire site and especially of the southern section, “a dense and even-aged stand of trees that are unhealthy and at risk of undesirable fire behavior and disease.”

“With the development and establishment of a water system and installation of fire hydrants on this property, any fire suppression, both on the property and for the surrounding areas, will be greatly enhanced,” according to the report.

Economic impact

The total economic impact of the construction is estimated at $1.34 billion, according to an Applied Economics report in May 2021. The majority (68%) will be used in the first eight years of the 23-year construction period.

“The multiplier effect of this increase in jobs and labor income in the city and county could result in a total annual output impact of $388.9 million at build out, [representing]...the annual gross revenues created by the businesses within the project, plus the increase in purchases from local suppliers and local purchases by employees. The businesses in the Northern Arizona Healthcare Campus could directly and indirectly support close to 3,200 jobs and $159.6 million in annual labor income,” according to the report.

Construction expenditures are projected to cost $935.6 million, supporting 8,800 direct construction jobs and 2,800 indirect jobs in Flagstaff and Coconino County during the 23-year process, an estimated $587.1 million in labor income.

Once built, the various businesses in the development could directly employ 2,045 people and indirectly another 1,100. Each year, these businesses are estimated to generate a total of $159.6 million in labor income (direct, indirect and induced).

Combined, operations and visitor impacts are projected to create an annual economic impact of $403.3 million at buildout.

Sales, lodging and property taxes generated by the development are projected to total $32.3 million to the City of Flagstaff and $28.8 million to Coconino County through 2045. Employee and visitor tax revenues are estimated to total $32.4 million.

“All total, the direct and indirect jobs generated by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Campus could support a local population of close to 2,700 people (in addition to the residents at the 177 housing units within the NAH property and the 260 additional units within the activity center).”

The report expected that about half of these employees would live in Flagstaff.

Cultural resources

An April 1 inventory of cultural resources on the site (190 acres) conducted by EnviroSystems Management found a historic fence row (along the property line between Fort Tuthill and the NAH site) and a section of historical railroad grade (along the Flagstaff Urban Trails System). Since neither were eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the proposed site contains no NRHP-eligible cultural resources.

The findings were presented to Flagstaff’s heritage preservation commission July 1. It was approved with recommended conditions to be included in the specific site plans: to avoid identified stone piers, fence remains and rail alignment and, if that is not possible, to conduct archival research and “appropriate mitigation” such as installing interpretive signs.

“Neither of these locations is intended to be substantially disturbed from current conditions and so the Commission’s conditions will be honored,” according to the specific plan.

More details, including recordings of the two January public participation meetings, can be found at nahealth.com/expansion.

