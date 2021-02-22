NAH Orthopedics to operate as Orthopedic and Spine Institute

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s 2-year-old orthopedics program has completed the steps necessary to operate as an Orthopedic and Spine Institute, a designation reflecting changes in internal policies to improve patient experiences.
“Not all organizations necessarily see the value in having an institute versus a service line because typically an institute is a whole lot more work, a whole lot more oversight and a lot more data collection. And typically all those things cost more money,” said Matt Kraemer, Orthopedic Service Line Administrator, who explained that this designation will not bring NAH more money for services. “We’ve done it because we believe it’s the right thing to do. We believe it puts us in a position to better serve our communities and our patients.”
The change to an institute signifies that the program offers a physician-led comprehensive set of services that are shaped by the latest research and the hospital’s own data. This designation affects orthopedics throughout the entire NAH system, including providers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Oak Creek, Cottonwood and Prescott Valley.
As an institute, NAH Orthopedics is more closely working with other health care providers, such as Banner Health, to learn what solutions could be implemented to improve care and patient outcomes. The local team has already adopted such an algorithm to determine the appropriate balance of in-patient versus outpatient care for specific patients, based on their health characteristics.
Orthopedics is the first NAH department to be designated as an institute, but the effort is being expanded to other areas including cardiovascular services and oncology.
“What we try to achieve is that a patient enters the system, then moves seamlessly from point to point without redundancy, without surprises, that we achieve the expectations that they were hoping to achieve and they then no longer require our care,” Kraemer said. “The idea is that we can move to a preventative medicine and disease prevention platform with the majority of our patients.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.