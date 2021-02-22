NAH Orthopedics to operate as Orthopedic and Spine Institute

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s 2-year-old orthopedics program has completed the steps necessary to operate as an Orthopedic and Spine Institute, a designation reflecting changes in internal policies to improve patient experiences.

“Not all organizations necessarily see the value in having an institute versus a service line because typically an institute is a whole lot more work, a whole lot more oversight and a lot more data collection. And typically all those things cost more money,” said Matt Kraemer, Orthopedic Service Line Administrator, who explained that this designation will not bring NAH more money for services. “We’ve done it because we believe it’s the right thing to do. We believe it puts us in a position to better serve our communities and our patients.”

The change to an institute signifies that the program offers a physician-led comprehensive set of services that are shaped by the latest research and the hospital’s own data. This designation affects orthopedics throughout the entire NAH system, including providers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Oak Creek, Cottonwood and Prescott Valley.