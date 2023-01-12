NAH names two nurse practitioners 2022 Advanced Practice Providers of the Year

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) has named two nurse practitioners as its Advanced Practice Providers of the Year for 2022.

Laura Johnson at Flagstaff Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit and Jason Litzinger at NAH Medical Group’s Camp Verde Campus were recognized for their “amazing attitude, respect for colleagues and for the skilled, compassionate care provided to patients,” according to the announcement.

This is NAH’s fourth year of this award, which recognizes providers who “go above and beyond” in patient care, quality and safety as well as community engagement. Recipients are nominated by their colleagues based on their display of NAH values.

Johnson began nursing in Phoenix in 2004, at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, where she worked in the cardiac telemetry unit as a licensed practical nurse until she earned her registered nursing degree (also in 2004). After a few years as RN case manager at Hospice of the Valley, she began travel nursing in 2012, working in Kansas City, Missouri before joining FMC in 2013.

After earning a master’s degree in 2016, she was accepted into a post-graduate residency at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. She returned to FMC in late 2019 after working as a nurse practitioner intensivist in the surgical and liver transplant ICU since 2017.

Litzinger specializes in family medicine, including newborn and geriatric patients and has also been in healthcare since 2004. He also works as a provider informatics consultant at NAH and has experience with the veteran population. In addition to several other degrees, he earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice at Aspen University in Phoenix.

According to the announcement, “Litzinger believes in actively listening to each patient so he can utilize his knowledge and collaborate with the patient to create a plan of care together.”

NAH’s acting CEO, Josh Tinkle, congratulated the two.

“Laura and Jason are invaluable to the NAH teams in Flagstaff and Verde Valley,” he said. “They give exceptional care, show compassion for patients and families [and] are dedicated to the task at hand…We are pleased to honor them with this award.”

More about NAH can be found at nahealth.com.