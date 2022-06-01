NAH gives updates on plans for new FMC campus

After a little over a year since Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) first announced its plans to move Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) to a new campus near Fort Tuthill County Park, an application is close to being brought to the City of Flagstaff for approval.

NAH is currently in the process of finalizing its application and has been meeting with city development staff over the past six to eight weeks.

The plan was to have a “substantially completed” application by the end of May, with the zoning process beginning in July, according to Steve Eiss, NAH’s vice president of construction and real estate development.

The plan consists of two hearings and a mandated holding period. The zoning approval would apply to the entire 180-acre campus -- individual approvals (including of the site plan and building review) would still need to be made for each building.

Following the timeline, the plans would first be brought to Flagstaff City Council in September. Certain aspects of planning, largely the specifics needed for building, will need to be completed after the possible approval, meaning a delay in the anticipated start of construction.

Earlier plans had intended to break ground on construction in September 2022, with the first two buildings — an ambulatory care center (ACC) and hospital -- being completed in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

If everything goes according to plan and the application is accepted by Council in September, Eiss said, construction is expected to begin in February or March of 2023, and the ACC and hospital to be completed in late 2025 and early to mid-2027, respectively.

As for the rest of the planned health and wellness village, “We think the entire build-out of development is going to carry us into the 2040s,” he said.

Eiss added that the delay was not because of an issue with the application, but that the process has gone on longer than expected.

“We’ve tried to really garner as much feedback from not only the city, but some of the community constituents, so some of those processes took a pretty lengthy amount of time,” he said. “ ... It’s a very large, very detailed application that speaks to the dynamic phased nature of this development size and duration from a phasing perspective.”

Overall, he said, NAH’s vision for its new campus hasn’t changed, though some “finer tuning” on aspects such as third-party development has. For example, one of the streets at the north end of campus has been moved slightly south, creating more room for mixed-use residential units.

Eiss said the number of planned units has increased from 175 to 275.

NAH still does not have plans for what will happen to FMC’s current location once the new hospital is finished.

Eiss said they had begun inviting “key stakeholders,” including city councilmembers, residents from nearby areas and the Downtown Business Alliance, to participate in a redevelopment advisory council meant to better understand community needs around the current campus location.

NAH is also in discussions with the city about ways to incorporate this into its general plan process, which is scheduled to be revisited next year.

“Right now, it's still hard to understand and determine exactly what the right new development of that campus looks like with it being so far out,” Eiss said. “We’re probably looking at something that’s going to open in the 2029, 2030 time frame by the time we move the existing hospital and do whatever the redevelopment is. But we’re still committed to some type of redevelopment of the campus that we’re hopeful will benefit the community moving forward.

“ ... In my opinion, getting the right people to the table is the most important thing to understand what the needs are going to be, and then making decisions that have a real timeline put to them is pretty critical. Just think about what can happen to a community from an economic perspective, a business perspective, in seven or eight years. Trying to make some of those decisions now, we’re losing the ability to gain whatever feedback and knowledge we can have down the road.”

The application process has included a deeper look into several of the development's potential impacts.

The risk from wildfire is similar at FMC’s current and future campuses, COO Josh Tinkle said, adding that the hospital’s current location “is actually a little more challenging” in terms of moving patients in an evacuation.

Though plans need to be more finalized to create an emergency management plan for the new campus, NAH has begun taking fire mitigation measures.

It will be starting a forest thinning project on the entirety of the new location, planned to take place from July to the end of August this year, led by the Greater Flagstaff Forestry Partnership. It will be funded by a grant as well as NAH itself. They are also working with the operational fire consultant used by the City of Flagstaff to determine what additional needs the new development might create for the fire department.

The area that will be most impacted by traffic changes from the new construction is the “immediate surrounding area,” Eiss said.

Notably, Beulah Boulevard will need to be widened to a total of four lanes between JW Powell and Lake Mary at some point (it currently has two lanes), with additional traffic lights.

Eiss said NAH is waiting for input from the city, as it is currently reviewing the traffic impact analysis as part of the application process.

“The questions are going to be the phasing of that and the timing,” he said.

They are also trying to coordinate work on finding answers with other development that could happen nearby (to Fort Tuthill or the airport, for example) so that the traffic mitigation measures will support both this development and the rest of the area going forward.

“Right now, we’re laying the groundwork -- trying to set up meetings with MetroPlan, city traffic, ADOT -- to coordinate what that growth really looks like in the future so we can time it all out,” he said. “I think it’s really just making sure we get all the correct parties to the table so we get everybody giving their information and we’re not making decisions in silos.”

The best way to get additional information about the project is to email questions@nahealth.com, both said. An administrative team monitors the address and sends questions to the person who can best answer them; Eiss said he’s answered more than 100 in the past year.

Misconceptions Eiss and Tinkle said they have heard about the development include that it is simpler to retrofit the current campus. They explained this is untrue due to its age, size, and the need to maintain a level of service and care quality. Another is that it will impact taxpayers, but NAH is fully funding it through bonds and cash.

One concern was that moving FMC away from downtown will make it less accessible. But over 60% of patients come from outside of Flagstaff, Eiss said, so having it closer to Interstates 17 and 40 will make access easier for most.

Overall, Tinkle said, the new campus is meant to improve the care FMC is able to provide.

“This is really a decision of how we want healthcare delivered for all of northern Arizona for at least the next 50 years,” he said. “This is a decision to be forward-thinking and progressive in how we deliver care and the level of care that we’re going to be able to deliver in the region. ...We have to get to a platform that has more modern infrastructure so we can continue to deliver those high quality procedures that maybe [weren’t available] when this facility was built."

Tinkle added: "We need to be able to keep up with that growing in the end.”

More about this development is available at nahealth.com/expansion.

