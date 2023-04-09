Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) will be ending its contract with Northern Arizona Pulmonary Associates (NAPA) on July 17, a move that has led to concerns about a lack of care in Flagstaff.

NAH says those concerns are unfounded because it has announced plans to open a new pulmonary care clinic at Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) around the same time this summer that is meant to expand pulmonary care in Arizona and make up for any gaps, should NAPA’s clinic close.

NAPA is a subsidiary of the Critical Care Consultants of Arizona (CCCA), which is the group that has the contract with NAH.

NAPA is dedicated to running an outpatient clinic in Flagstaff, where primary care providers can refer patients with more serious or complicated pulmonary diseases -- having to do with the lungs -- that need in-depth treatment. The clinic currently sees 2,000 patients and has served around 9,000 in the 13 years it has been running.

The agreement since 2009 -- when the clinic opened -- is that the hospital would pay for the salary of the doctor working in the clinic and the associates would cover the cost of running the business.

Dr. Douglas Mapel, a critical care pulmonologist and one of NAPA’s founders, said NAH asked them to start a pulmonary clinic at the hospital in 2009, because it did not have pulmonary care options at the time.

Mapel estimated that NAH's support of the clinic, which will be ending with the contract, is about $300,000 a year. It wouldn’t be financially possible for NAPA to operate the clinic without that funding, he said.

"On the outpatient side, the overhead is very high -- you have to pay for the clinic space, you have to pay for employees, your computer, the software and on and on. Medicare patients, the payment is low and always getting lower," he said. "So it's a common arrangement, particularly in pulmonary, that your outpatient work is subsidized by your inpatient arrangement where the bigger revenue is."

Moving to an employee model

Both NAH and NAPA said the change in contract comes as part of a larger shift toward an employee rather than contract model of employment at FMC.

When NAPA first set up its clinic, Mapel said, "the mindset of the hospital was they really did not want to employ doctors if at all possible. They preferred that doctors be entrepreneurs. They knew to establish a new program and a new service you need doctors with that kind of mindset, and they knew that in the long run that kind of doctor is more invested and more productive.”

Now, he said, he sees NAH shifting to the same model that had caused him to leave Banner Health -- where he’d been involved in founding and running a clinic from 2003 to 2006 -- one that prefers doctors as employees.

Josh Tinkle, NAH's interim president and CEO, also said the contract ending was part of a larger move to an employee-based model at the hospital, specifically the intensive care unit (ICU).

NAPA is preceded in this change by Mountain Heart Cardiology as well as the orthopedics and anesthesiology groups, he said.

“Moving from a contracted model to an employed model really enables us to have better control of the quality of care we have with the integration and alignment with our patients,” Tinkle said. “ ... [It] enables us to provide high-quality care and is really a national trend among healthcare systems to bring critical or key strategic services in-house for employment.”

The hospital works with three types of providers: employees, contracted groups and, less commonly (between 2% and 5% in northern Arizona, Tinkle said), independent doctors who don’t have a contract with NAH or receive support from the organization but are still able to work in the hospital.

What NAH is proposing, Tinkle said, is that the pulmonary associates move from the second category to the first, though the third category is still an option for the group, as FMC is an open hospital.

Tinkle said NAH had three scenarios that it would consider employment for a provider: when the cost of employing the provider or running the practice is equal to or less than the monetary support NAH is giving a group to provide the service, when there’s the potential for a service to leave the area or when providing the care is a “key strategic initiative.”

NAH gave notice in January that it would not be continuing its contract with NAPA, instead offering most of the doctors individual employee contracts.

“It’s really a national trend across the country to move to a more employed nature as reimbursement from payers continue to decline and expenses continue to increase," Tinkle said. "One of the reasons the hospital has moved to employment is we have a little bit larger scale, so we can absorb some of those higher expenses a little better than an independent practice."

The pulmonary doctors have concerns about what it means to be an employee at NAH, however, with Mapel citing the number of employees who have left and unreasonable contract terms as examples.

He said he's seen the high turnover rates, citing recipients of FMC's Nate Avery Physician of the Year Award as an example. Mapel said only four are still working at the hospital, a number that will be halved this summer with the departure of the two recipients in NAPA.

NAH said eight recipients, including this year's, are currently employed.

Mapel said the employee contracts NAH had offered the NAPA doctors included several unreasonable conditions, including clauses that allow NAH to fire the doctors or cut their pay at any time, and a proposed salary that Mapel said is $200,000 less than what he could make in Phoenix.

“They’re not bargaining in good faith,” he said. “ ... It’s very sad and it’s very frustrating because NAH administration holds those cards. They’re the only game in town and they know it and that’s how they act.”

Tinkle said, however, that NAH had seen a 13% increase in employee engagement and had spent $13 million in “labor improvements” over the last year and a half. The organization has been seeing lower turnover and attrition, he said, of 24%, compared to a national average of 26% and a rate of 29.5% in July 2022.

He also said NAH pays physicians a market rate that "also is strictly federally regulated" and can be seen in the number of external applicants (20) for the new clinic.

Mapel questioned the timing of the end of the contract, suggesting it might have been influenced by conflicts NAPA had with NAH administration. He said that while NAH calls this being out of alignment, it actually comes from the doctors standing up for other employees.

“We come to the defense of our team and the current administration really does not like that," he said. "So after going back and forth on that and other issues last December, Mr. Tinkle was basically badmouthing us publicly -- which is a violation of our contract.”

NAPA’s attorney had sent a cease and desist letter to the board in response. The letter was sent in late December, Mapel said, and while the group never heard a response from the board, they were notified of the end of their contract on Jan. 18.

NAH’s account of the situation is different. It claims a contract dispute between the two was brought up at a physician meeting and Tinkle then asked a CCCA member in attendance for permission to discuss it. Tinkle also said he received the letter after they'd decided to end the contract.

“The physician said yes, and the discussion started,” an NAH representative wrote in an email. “At a point in the conversation, a physician asked for the discussion to stop, which it did. CCCA then sent a cease and desist letter. At all times, NAH acted and spoke with the permission of a physician member of the group.”

Care concerns

NAPA’s clinic is currently the only pulmonary care provider in Flagstaff, and Tinkle said that is part of why NAH decided to open its new clinic.

He said not having a contract with NAH does not mean NAPA’s doctors would be prevented from providing care in Flagstaff or from continuing to operate their clinic. The only thing changing would be the funding provided by NAH.

“We are an open medical center, so you can be on medical staff regardless of whether you have a contract with the hospital or you’re employed with the hospital,” he said. “ ... Regardless of whether you have a contract with the hospital, any physician or provider can be an independent group in our community, can provide care to our patients."

To Mapel, however, that lack of funding is itself prohibitive of the clinic continuing in Flagstaff. Clinics such as the one discussed tend to have high costs and little profit, so removing that funding source would make it so it's not financially feasible to keep going.

"We'd still be free to do whatever we want, but it's a financial matter," he said. "Without having some support or collaboration, it's not a viable business."

For current NAPA patients, Mapel said, a few days before NAH announced its new clinic, Phoenix is likely the closest place to get care (while Prescott has a few pulmonologists, he said they’re “swamped”). Theirs is the only pulmonary clinic serving northern Arizona.

“They have to look at their insurance and see what pulmonologists there are in Phoenix who would take them,” he said. “For quite a few of our patients, the thought of them getting up to Phoenix and back -- they can’t carry enough oxygen bottles in their car to do that. ... For the patients off the reservation, who require a tank of gas to even get here to Flagstaff, it can be a challenge for them to go another 120 miles to Phoenix and back.”

Flagstaff residents receiving pulmonary care from the clinic also said they are worried about it leaving.

“Dr. Mapel has saved my life many times,” said Flagstaff resident Jane Mulrooney, who regularly visits the clinic to receive care for chronic asthma.

“I can’t face trying to find somebody in Phoenix,” she said. “I know I have to pretty soon, but if I do that, if I look for somebody in Phoenix, then I’m saying that they’re going to be ousted. So I am fighting, I am doing my darndest to rally people so people are aware of what’s going on.”

Steve Merrin, another Flagstaff resident, said he’d retired to the city with his wife 19 years ago in part because of its medical options. He sees a different NAPA provider for his asthma, and was worried about the practice closing, as he’d seen negative effects from similar shifts at Mountain Heart cardiology and Arizona Oncology.

“We have literally gone through nine doctors since the hospital has taken over because nobody stays,” he said of his and his wife’s experience with the sleep lab formerly run by Mountain Heart, which he said had previously been a “tremendous practice” that he’d used for as long as he'd been in Flagstaff. “You try to get an appointment, you try to call, you end up making 30, 35 calls and nobody returns your telephone call.”

Dr. Omar Wani, an interventional cardiologist and chairman of the department of internal medicine with NAH’s Cardiovascular Institute (CVI), emailed responses to questions about CVI making a similar move from a contract to an employee model.

NAH took over Mountain Heart in April 2020 when its owner retired and the clinic became CVI. He said the employee model gave “a better opportunity to build a comprehensive program,” noting that the institute had been able to add a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure, hybrid operating room and electrophysiology providers since the change.

“In my 15 years of experience working in Flagstaff, I have gone from the employed model to the private practice model and back to the employed model,” he wrote. “The benefits of being in an employed model with the right team is that you have a better opportunity to build a comprehensive program, given better access to resources. What I learned from being in a private practice model was to operate your hospital-based practice as if it is your own practice.”

Wani did not say any drawbacks he’d seen in either model, or his personal preference between the two.

“In general, for the last decade, given the direction healthcare reimbursements have trended, there has been an increased trend towards physicians preferring employed model, particularly new graduates coming into the workforce,” he said.

Like Mulrooney and Mapel, Merrin said he was trying to raise awareness with the hope of eventually improving care in Flagstaff.

“I just want the people to know, because there are so many people here and there aren’t that many specialty people that are here,” he said. “ ... I’m still mobile, but there are a lot of people my age that are not mobile that can’t go to Phoenix.”

New pulmonary clinic

This is a primary reason behind NAH’s plans to open a new clinic, Tinkle said -- the possibility the current one would close at the end of the contract, leaving patients without care.

On March 27, NAH announced it would be opening a new pulmonary clinic this July -- which is also when its contract with NAPA ends.

The clinic will be located at 1215 N. Beaver St. (Suite 203) and will offer a range of pulmonary care services similar to those currently provided at NAPA’s clinic.

Tinkle also said NAH has plans to develop another pulmonary clinic in the Verde Valley, further expanding care in northern Arizona.

“NAH’s experienced pulmonary team will offer a full spectrum of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures designed to treat and care for respiratory disorders, including obstructive pulmonary diseases,” the announcement said.

Staffing the clinic shouldn’t be a problem, Tinkle said, claiming NAH already had 20 applicants. The reason the staff haven’t been announced yet, he said, is because they are waiting to hear whether NAPA’s doctors, who have priority for those positions, would accept employee contracts. He said some, but not all, already had.

According to Mapel, two of the NAPA clinic’s seven doctors had already accepted work elsewhere and the doctor who'd agreed to work for the new clinic is a critical care doctor with CCCA who does not provide pulmonary care.

Tinkle recommended that patients moving their care to the clinic from another provider contact their current provider to request their medical records -- which will “help to ensure a smooth transition of care.”

“It’d be vitally important if patients are currently receiving care at another clinic -- whether that's here or in the Valley -- that they are entitled to their medical record and that they should request those medical records to ensure seamless transition in care if they choose to move from one service to another," he said.

NAPA is still trying to find a way to continue providing care in Flagstaff, Mapel said.

While Mapel said he and the other pulmonologists have been trying to raise awareness and encouraging their patients to contact NAH’s board, he wasn’t very optimistic about those efforts creating change.

“I feel like it’s a long shot,” he said. “We’re doing everything possible; we’re trying to communicate to the board, we’re trying to get notices out to our patients, we’re trying to get notices out to the community and we’re also trying to inform people that we’re just one symptom in a broader disease. ... We’re not the only doctors they treat this way, and we’ve already lost a breathtaking amount of talent from this system."