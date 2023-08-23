Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced Tuesday that it would be opening the new location of its Cardiovascular and Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic at 1895 N. Jasper Drive, Suite 1 in Flagstaff.

The clinic’s new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with appointments available by calling 928-773-2332.

“With this new location, patients have access to an array of cardiothoracic surgery options, from traditional heart bypass surgery to minimally invasive heart, lung and electrophysiological procedures,” NAH said in the announcement. “Board-certified surgeons will help people return to their active lifestyle as quickly and safely as possible.”

NAH also has a Cardiovascular Institute, including a clinic that specializes in general and interventional cardiology. More information is available at nahealth.com/cardiovascular-services/.

