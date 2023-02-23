Healthcare providers in northern Arizona have also been impacted by the winter storm, with Flagstaff locations announcing operational changes this week.

Northern Arizona Healthcare announced Wednesday that visits to NAH Medical Group clinics and offices in Flagstaff would be moved to telemedicine or rescheduled for the safety of both patients and staff. It also closed NAHOSC, Children’s Health Center and EntireCare Flagstaff that day.

On Thursday, NAH’s website included a banner that said NAH offices would be contacting patients with appointments that day to change to telemedicine or reschedule.

It added that any new updates would be posted on nahealth.com.

North Country Healthcare has also been changing its operations in response to the weather the past few days. On Wednesday, it closed the Williams Urgent Care and announced additional closures and delays at other locations across northern Arizona.

Locations that are closed Thursday include the 4th Street and University locations, pharmacy, dental services, pediatric care and mobile medical unit in Flagstaff, as well as the primary care, physical therapy and dental offices in Williams. These locations will also be on a delayed start, Friday, with the announcement noting that they will open at 9 a.m. “at a minimum.”

NCHC’s Show Low primary care and dental offices will be on a delayed schedule Thursday, opening at 10 a.m. The Williams Urgent Care, NCHC’s Grand Canyon services and all lower elevation locations will be operating on regular hours Thursday.

More information, including additional updates, can be found at northcountryhealthcare.org.