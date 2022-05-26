NACASA celebrates 20 years

The Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA) program celebrated its 20th anniversary recently.

Representatives from North Country Healthcare (NCHC), Victim Witness Services (VWS), Navajo County family advocacy center and sexual assault nurse examiners from Northern Arizona Healthcare gathered for a small reception May 11 to celebrate the occasion.

According to its website, the program is intended to be “a safe place for adult and adolescent victims of sexual assault and domestic violence strangulation to go to for help and to explore their options after an assault.”

NACASA started in 2002, under VWS, providing medical forensic examinations to victims of sexual assault. It was originally known as the Northern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault, changing its name in 2017. The program moved to NCHC in 2007, as the original model was no longer sustainable.

Forensic nurse examiners (FNEs) with NACASA performed 53 medical exams in 2007, growing to provide 137 in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic created a decreased exam rate of about 30% in 2020 and 2021, though, according to NCHC, the number of exams has been rising in 2022 so far.

NACASA has since expanded to provide examinations in Navajo and Apache counties. In 2014, Coconino County began funding exams for intimate partner violence strangulation as well as for sexual assault, in line with International Association of Forensic Nursing best practices.

The program currently also provides emergency contraception, sexually transmitted infection prevention medication and a variety of survivor support services.

More about the program is available at northcountryhealthcare.org/community-programs/sexual-assault-support or by calling 928-522-9460.

