NABI partners with The Switch Production Services to stream championship games live

PHOENIX -- The NABI Foundation announced recently the launching of NABI Network, a platform to highlight Native American student-athletes.
The network’s first project is in alliance with The Switch Production Services, Glenn Adamo, Ed Delaney and Executive Producer Robert Judkins to livestream the 18th annual NABI championship games.
“To be able to work with such well-known professionals in their fields is a true honor that sets up NABI Network for great success right out of the gate and will deliver the top-quality basketball NABI is known for,” said Foundation President and CEO GinaMarie Scarpa in the release. “We are looking forward to elevating all our Native American athletes and are excited about the opportunities this new network will bring to them”.
This will be the first time in its 18-year history that the Native American Basketball Invitational can be viewed live from the comfort of the homes of tribal communities.
More than100 all-Native American and Indigenous basketball teams are set to compete in the invitational from July 11 to 14 in Phoenix -- 434 hoops games across five days. Streaming all games will allow free access to the hundreds of Indigenous communities to watch the 1,300 boys and girls ages 14 to 19 participating in NABI, representing North American tribal youth from throughout Arizona and as far away as the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
“While nothing replaces the feeling of watching our kids walk onto the court and hearing the roar from our packed gyms, we are tremendously enthused this year to be able to also deliver our games live to our fans and families of our players near and far,” said programs director Lynette Lewis.
All information about the weeklong tournament, including game schedules and gym locations, can be found at www.NABIFoundation.org.