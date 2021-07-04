NABI partners with The Switch Production Services to stream championship games live

PHOENIX -- The NABI Foundation announced recently the launching of NABI Network, a platform to highlight Native American student-athletes.

The network’s first project is in alliance with The Switch Production Services, Glenn Adamo, Ed Delaney and Executive Producer Robert Judkins to livestream the 18th annual NABI championship games.

“To be able to work with such well-known professionals in their fields is a true honor that sets up NABI Network for great success right out of the gate and will deliver the top-quality basketball NABI is known for,” said Foundation President and CEO GinaMarie Scarpa in the release. “We are looking forward to elevating all our Native American athletes and are excited about the opportunities this new network will bring to them”.

This will be the first time in its 18-year history that the Native American Basketball Invitational can be viewed live from the comfort of the homes of tribal communities.