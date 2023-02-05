A Flagstaff author and illustrator was recently named the recipient of the Distinction in Creative Achievement Governor’s Award in the Arts from Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council for the year of 2023.

But he’s not exactly taking a victory lap. He’s in his home studio in Flagstaff, diligently working on his next round of illustrations.

The first thing you see when visiting the home of S.D. Nelson is a massive elk skull. It looms over the front room, draped in strings of colorful cloth knots.

“Tobacco ties,” Nelson explains. “I typically start my morning with a tobacco tie, which is a prayer.”

Dozens, if not hundreds, of tobacco ties hang from the elk skull, which Nelson said he found north of Lake Mary. The stately rack of antlers and its adornments has constituted what Nelson calls a sort of “found art piece.”

In the next room, there is a similar wall hanging, this one using the skull of a big horn sheep.

“I used to hunt quite a bit.” Nelson said, admiring the skull. “Unlike trophies that hunters hang up, this is a totem. It's a medicine totem, so it honors the bighorn sheep.”

He reached to where a red, yellow, white and black string of tobacco ties attached to the totem mantle. “And you’ll notice, I've used carabiners here because they are climbers,” he said.

What these totems make clear to any visitor is that Nelson -- though mostly known for his children’s books -- is an artist unrestrained to a medium. He doesn’t seem concerned with isolating creativity to a single mode of output.

As another example, there is a boulder outside his front door that contains a smoothly bored hole. It’s a remnant from the dynamite drilling that occurred during highway construction across the boulder original’s home, and to this history Nelson has added deeply engraved petroglyphs of birds and sky. Together, they make an odd syncretism telling a story of industry alongside natural wonder.

Nelson himself is a syncretic being. He’s an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, but also a descendant of Norse heritage.

“I am Native American,” he said. “I'm a mixed-blood. We don't choose where we're born or our genetic background. But, I grew up with quite a bit of influence from my Native family side, my mother's side.”

What he learned from his mother still influences the rituals and traditions he practices today from tobacco tie prayers to the burning of sweet grass for purification in his morning routine.

“And these traditional ways show up in my in my books,” Nelson added.

Most of Nelson’s books are inspired by traditional Lakota histories and characters — stories he was familiar with while growing up in the Dakotas. While he lives in and loves Arizona for its geology, people and culture, he still considers the Dakotas to be a home.

“I think its OK for people to have two homes,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s recent award from South Dakota is in large part thanks to his focus on Lakota stories.

“It feels wonderful,” he said of the honor. “I've been excited about this ever since I heard I was receiving the award.”

“I'm 73 years old,” he added. “When I was a kid, my earliest memories are of the Dakotas, South Dakota and North Dakota, because that's where my mother's family is.”

But awards are nothing new to Nelson. His work has been heavily decorated, received dozens of awards, and been featured in exhibitions from Flagstaff to the Smithsonian. Excited and grateful as he may be, Nelson’s focus is not on this most recent award, but on his art.

His latest published work is called “Crazy Horse and Custer: Born Enemies,” a parallel biography that chronicles the lives of the two star-crossed warriors.

“I think pretty much every culture in the world is a warrior culture,” Nelson said. “A lot of people get defensive on both sides about their history and who is the aggressor, right? But we're all aggressive. There’s plenty to go around.”

Soon to be available is “Grandma’s Tipi.” It should be available on bookshelves come May.

“It's a contemporary story,” Nelson said. “These two girls get to spend part of their summer with their grandmother and her tipi.”

“Grandma’s Tipi,” is about that experience of growing closer to tradition through visitation, something Nelson knows intimately.

“I wanted to really focus on a relationship between grandmother and her two granddaughters,” he added. “There are a lot of blended families in our culture today.”

Currently, Nelson is working on illustrating a book about Billy Mills, an Olympic runner from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota who won the gold medal in 1964.

The book was written by Billy Mills and Donna Bowman, and “I've really liked the way they've written the story,” Nelson said. He found parallels between Mills and himself, from the style of upbringing they experienced in the Dakotas to the fact that both Nelson and Mills were small for their age.

“I really connect with him,” Nelson said.

“His mother died, and then before his father died he told the boy that he was like an eagle with broken wings,” Nelson said, surveying some of the sketches destined to become illustrations in the upcoming book.

“In order to mend himself, he would have to set some kind of dream for himself some kind of goal, and hence the name of the book: ‘Wings of an Eagle.’”

When asked about his approach to art, Nelson said it goes back to his days as a schoolteacher.

“One of the things people don't really know about me is how much I love teaching art,” he said. “I did it for 28 years and I learned so much. When you have to teach something, you got to look at it from all kinds of angles and perspectives. I think it really influenced my art, teaching middle school kids. I think my art has -- and I don't mean this in a derogatory way — but it has a simpler, direct approach.”

As for what it means to Nelson that he should be invited to participate as an artist in the telling of stories as incredible as that of Billy Mills, he said “his cup is overflowing.”

“I've heard different people say that art is magic,” Nelson said. “You take out like a white piece of paper or white canvas, and then you create. And they're absolutely right. It's magic, and I just, I feel this magical, wonderful, feeling.”