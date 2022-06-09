Mutual aid event for flood-impacted neighborhoods Saturday

A mutual aid event to assist those impacted by the Museum Fire flooding has been scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The community-led event will organize volunteers interested in helping the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods prepare for monsoon season by rebuilding sandbag walls and cleaning up deteriorated sandbags left over from the 2021 flooding. Anyone interested in joining the community effort should meet at 8 a.m. at 3224 N. Grandview Drive, bring gloves and dust masks, “dress to get dirty” and RSVP to Sharon Tewksbury-Bloom at Sharon.tewksburybloom@gmail.com.

Breakfast foods and coffee will be provided as available.

Saturday’s event will build upon similar city-led efforts that took place June 4 and utilize the “refreshed” sandbags provided to the neighborhoods by the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County.

The city-led event “produced great results” Tewksbury-Bloom said, “but there is still a lot of help needed in Sunnyside.”

Sandbag walls provided many residents with emergency protection during last year’s historic flooding. Over the last year city, county and U.S. Forest Service partners have been working on large-scale mitigation projects that include infrastructure to improve stormwater conveyance as well as watershed restoration that should help slow floodwaters before they reach residential areas.

The projects are all on track to be completed before heavy rains of the monsoon season bring back flood risk. Still, the usually reliable monsoon season has been chaotic for the past few years, and it’s difficult to predict the severity of the approaching season.

“There is still a risk and you should still prepare by putting up sandbags to protect your property,” Tewksbury-Bloom said.

The city will organize another neighborhood event on June 18. Residents who need assistance preparing their sandbag walls can call the city hotline at 928-213-2102 to be put on a list for scheduled aid. For more information on flood mitigation efforts, visit www.museumfloodprojects.com.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

