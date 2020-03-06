Music Box: This week in local shows

Friday, March 6
Altitudes Bar & Grill: Jacqui Foreman. 7 p.m.
Charly’s Pub: Tommy Dukes and Roger Smith. 6-8:30 p.m.
Dark Sky Brewing Co.: DuB & Down with the Blues. 7 p.m.
Firecreek Coffee Co.: Rising Sun Daughter, Clay Dudash and Tough Luck & Company. 7:30 p.m.
The Gopher Hole: Big Chad. 9 p.m.
The Green Room: Night of Light: Ferda Fest. 8 p.m.
Historic Barrel + Bottle House: The Caverns. 6-9 p.m.
The Hive: February Anytown Zine local release show featuring Safety School, Ruff Stuff and Punishment Suite. 7 p.m.
Mountain Top Tap Room: Black Lemon. 9 p.m.
Prochnow Auditorium: Up With People. 7 p.m.
Stockmans Club: Karaoke night with DJ Sylver. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Vino Loco: Jeremiah and the Red Eyes. 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Agassiz Lodge: Black Lemon. 1-5 p.m.
Altitudes Bar & Grill: Jimmy Deblois. 7 p.m.
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge: The Vandevier Breaks. 9:30 p.m.
Orpheum Theater: Robyn Hitchcock. 8 p.m.
Prochnow Auditorium: Up With People. 7 p.m.
Southside Tavern: Music from DJ Baker. 10 p.m.
Stockmans Club: Wired for Sound Karaoke. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sunday, March 8
Flagstaff Brewing Co.: Viola & The Brakeman.
The Gopher Hole: Celtic Music Session. 7-9:30 p.m.
The Hive: Def-I, T.R. 3, Lex, Boom Box Bros and An Illustrated Mess.
Kitt Recital Hall: Euphonium Recital and Ben Ordaz on Tuba. 1:30 p.m.
Mother Road Brewing Co.: BD & B Frank. 2-4 p.m.
The Museum Club: Open Mic. 4 p.m. Caballos del Norte. 9 p.m.
Starlite Lanes: Music with a live DJ. 9 p.m.
Monday, March 9
Charly’s Pub & Grill: Monday Night Blues. 6:30-9 p.m.
Hops on Birch: Open mic night. 8 p.m.
Sinagua Middle School: The Knockabouts. 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Timberline Tavern: Open mic. 6-9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
Coconino Center for the Arts: Jeffrey Foucault. 7:30.
The Green Room: Happy Hour Karaoke. 6 p.m.
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge: One man band Paul Miller. 9 p.m.