Music Box: This week in local shows
Friday, March 13

Altitudes Bar & Grill: Delta Blues Band. 7 p.m.

Audrey Memorial Auditorium: Violin virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine. 6:30 p.m.

Firecreek Coffee Co.: Sore Eyes. Openers: No Lungs, WinterHaven. 8 p.m.

The Gopher Hole: The Rivals. 9 p.m.

Historic Barrel + Bottle House: Stone Company. 6-9 p.m.

The McMillan: Whole Can O’ Beans with DJ Bear Cole. 10 p.m.

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge: Merican Slang. 9:30 p.m.

The Museum Club: Ryan Chrys & The Roughcuts. 9 p.m.

Stockmans Club: Karaoke night with DJ Sylver. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Saturday, March 14

Altitudes Bar & Grill: John Carpino. 7 p.m.

Flagstaff Brewing Co.: Milquetoast & Co. spring tour. 9 p.m.

The Green Room: World-renowned blues guitarist Carvin Jones. 8 p.m.

Majerle’s Sports Grill: DJ Amess. 9:30 p.m.

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge: Mr. Incommunicado album release show. 9:30 p.m.

Mother Road Brewing Co.: Stone Company. 4-6 p.m.

The Museum Club: Dub and Down with the Blues. 8:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater: St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland. Music at 7 p.m.

Southside Tavern: Music from DJ Baker. 10 p.m.

Stockmans Club: Wired for Sound Karaoke. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Vino Loco: Swing Coco. 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Blendz: Ed Kabotie b-day show. 2 p.m.

The Gopher Hole: Celtic Music Session. 7-9:30 p.m.

The Museum Club: Open Mic. 4 p.m. Caballos del Norte. 9 p.m.

Starlite Lanes: Music with a live DJ. 9 p.m.

Monday, March 16

Charly’s Pub & Grill: Monday Night Blues. 6:30-9 p.m.

Hops on Birch: Open mic night. 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

Mary D. Fisher Theater: Ally & The Boys. 7 p.m.

Timberline Tavern: Open mic. 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

The Green Room: Happy Hour Karaoke. 6 p.m. On Holiday. Openers: Mister Owl, Gunpoint Alibi, Miles to Nowhere. 8 p.m.

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge: Night of the Living Retro. 9 p.m.

