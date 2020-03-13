Music Box: This week in local shows

Friday, March 13
Altitudes Bar & Grill: Delta Blues Band. 7 p.m.
Audrey Memorial Auditorium: Violin virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine. 6:30 p.m.
Firecreek Coffee Co.: Sore Eyes. Openers: No Lungs, WinterHaven. 8 p.m.
The Gopher Hole: The Rivals. 9 p.m.
Historic Barrel + Bottle House: Stone Company. 6-9 p.m.
The McMillan: Whole Can O’ Beans with DJ Bear Cole. 10 p.m.
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge: Merican Slang. 9:30 p.m.
The Museum Club: Ryan Chrys & The Roughcuts. 9 p.m.
Stockmans Club: Karaoke night with DJ Sylver. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Saturday, March 14
Altitudes Bar & Grill: John Carpino. 7 p.m.
Flagstaff Brewing Co.: Milquetoast & Co. spring tour. 9 p.m.
The Green Room: World-renowned blues guitarist Carvin Jones. 8 p.m.
Majerle’s Sports Grill: DJ Amess. 9:30 p.m.
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge: Mr. Incommunicado album release show. 9:30 p.m.
Mother Road Brewing Co.: Stone Company. 4-6 p.m.
The Museum Club: Dub and Down with the Blues. 8:30 p.m.
Orpheum Theater: St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland. Music at 7 p.m.
Southside Tavern: Music from DJ Baker. 10 p.m.
Stockmans Club: Wired for Sound Karaoke. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Vino Loco: Swing Coco. 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Blendz: Ed Kabotie b-day show. 2 p.m.
The Gopher Hole: Celtic Music Session. 7-9:30 p.m.
The Museum Club: Open Mic. 4 p.m. Caballos del Norte. 9 p.m.
Starlite Lanes: Music with a live DJ. 9 p.m.
Monday, March 16
Charly’s Pub & Grill: Monday Night Blues. 6:30-9 p.m.
Hops on Birch: Open mic night. 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Mary D. Fisher Theater: Ally & The Boys. 7 p.m.
Timberline Tavern: Open mic. 6-9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
The Green Room: Happy Hour Karaoke. 6 p.m. On Holiday. Openers: Mister Owl, Gunpoint Alibi, Miles to Nowhere. 8 p.m.
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge: Night of the Living Retro. 9 p.m.