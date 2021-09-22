Museum of Northern Arizona raises $3M to conserve 90-acre Colton Meadows

One of those community members was Craig Steele.

Steele lives with his wife Heidi Wayment on property just to the east of the area and decided to donate $600,000 to the effort. From their property on the top of the escarpment, Steele said, he and his wife often see elk and deer grazing in the area.

“I see a lot of little ones, too. It’s nice to be able to have a chunk of land for the deer and the elk and the other native animals and plants to get the space they need without too much human interference,” Steele said.

Not everyone contributed such significant amounts but still wanted to pitch in. Several residents of The Senior Living Community located near the area made and then auctioned off quilts to help raise money to preserve the property.

Now that the about $3 million has been raised to preserve the land, the five parcels will be placed under a permanent conservation easement and held by Coconino County.

“So that money will be invested for the long-term benefit of MNA and I think that’s something that, for such a sizable sum, is really important,” Kershaw said.

The money will go into MNA’s endowment, where it will continue to generate funds to sustain the museum.