Museum of Northern Arizona hosts Day of the Dead event
Museum of Northern Arizona hosts Day of the Dead event

Day of Dead

Members of the Ballet Folklorico de Colores stand in the courtyard of the Museum of Northern Arizona during the annual Celebraciones de la Gente event in 2016.

 Taylor Mahoney Arizona Daily Sun file

The Museum of Northern Arizona will host a Celebraciones de la Gente event this weekend, to "celebrate the history and culture of Mexican, Mexican American and Latin@ communities in northern Arizona." This is the 18th year this event has run, in partnership with Nuestras Raices of Flagstaff.

The celebration is also known as Day of the Dead. Ofrendas have been set up in the museum's courtyard to tell the story of Hispanic pioneer families in Flagstaff and “to welcome past loved ones to the party,” according to the museum’s website.

Tickets are available from the Museum of Northern Arizona, which charges a general admission of $20, free for kids younger than 9. Archuleta’s Mexican Food is the vendor for the event.

Many of the weekend’s events are scheduled to take place on both Saturday and Sunday. An artist’s market and kid’s craft activities will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A couple of workshops will start off the morning: on sugar skulls from 10 a.m. to noon on the patio and on ofrendas at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required for the sugar skull workshops.

Performances for both days will include the Ballet Folklorico de Colores at noon and Alena Chavez at 1:30 p.m. Saturday will feature mariachis at 3 and 6 p.m., and on Sunday, Los Alambrados will perform at 2:30 p.m.

The courtyard will stay open until 8 p.m. Saturday evening for viewing of the ofrendas, Mexican food and mariachis.

More information about the event and a complete schedule is available on the Museum of Northern Arizona’s website.

