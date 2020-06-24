Museum Flood Guide sent to residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Museum Flood Preparedness and Mitigation Guide is being mailed to property owners and residents of the Museum Flood area this week. The guide, which was created by the Coconino County Flood Control District and the City of Flagstaff, provides information about safety and preparedness during monsoon season.

The Museum Fire broke out on July 21, 2019, and charred 1,961 acres of forest, including parts of the Spruce Avenue Watershed, reducing the soil’s ability to absorb water and thus increasing the risk of downstream flooding in the Mt. Elden Estates, Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside areas.

Board of Supervisors’ Chairwoman and District 2 Supervisor Liz Archuleta, whose district includes the Sunnyside neighborhood, described the guide as “required reading” for those in the Museum Flood area.

“Our goal is to help residents be aware and informed about the threat of monsoon flooding, which is real and will remain so for years to come,” Archuleta said.

The guide encourages residents to get flood insurance, keep sandbag walls in place until at least the end of the monsoon season and sign up for emergency notifications at www.coconino.az.gov/ready or by calling the County’s Emergency Management Department at (928) 679-8311.