Museum Fire watershed recovery ‘not in our lifetime,' county engineer says

It’s going to take a long, long time for the watersheds damaged by the Museum Fire to heal fully, said Christopher Tressler, county engineer for the Coconino County Flood Control District.

“These high-desert landscapes are sensitive,” Tressler said while surveying an area within the Spruce Wash watershed.

He pointed to an outcrop of exposed bedrock high above the watershed and noted the thin soil.

“The flood flows that we saw last year are pulling out what little sediment and soil we have up here and washing it downstream,” he said.

In other places, well-developed soils and decent precipitation could allow stabilizing vegetation to grow back quickly after a fire.

But in the drought-stricken mountainous area outside Flagstaff, “disturbance is going to impact the land for a lot of years to come,” Tressler said.

Tressler is just one of many county officials working alongside the U.S. Forest Service, Natural Channel Design and Tiffany Construction to implement flood mitigation and watershed recovery projects in the scar left by the Museum Fire. The need is dire.

During the 2021 monsoon season, post-fire flooding and debris flows from the Spruce Wash watershed within the scar overwhelmed storm drains and inundated Flagstaff neighborhoods downstream, causing millions of dollars’ worth of damage. The watershed itself was severely eroded. Deep channels cut through the landscape, dislodged massive boulders, and washed away hundreds of tons of sediment.

As a new monsoon season approaches, Tressler and others are working hard to restore the Spruce Wash watershed so that it adequately slows flood waters and allows sediment to “drop out” of the water before it reaches the neighborhoods below. They’ve got their work cut out for them. The land is slow to heal itself and the people living in the flood path below don’t have any time to wait.

One of the ways engineers like Tressler are working to speed up the watershed healing process is by restoring the function of alluvial fans in the area.

Alluvial fans are shallow, wide, triangle-shaped deposits of sediment that form where water drainages can spread out, much like a river delta. They occur naturally in the Spruce Wash watershed and when they’re functioning, they can significantly slow the flow of water. But many of the existing alluvial fans in the area have become “channelized” by encroaching forest and flooding.

To restore their function, engineers are using heavy machinery to clear the area, grade it, bury logs that cause water to spread out and create rock basins that catch sediment. As a final step, native grasses are seeded across the fan to encourage stabilizing vegetation growth.

In the Spruce Wash Watershed, engineers are also creating new alluvial fans, such as in the West Tributary where a gully ran through an area that had “potential” to be an alluvial fan.

“That becomes a pretty high priority,” said Allen Haden, ecologist for Natural Channel Design. “We can take something that is currently providing hundreds of tons of sediment per year to the Spruce Wash channel system and turn it in to something that could be potentially saving and storing a couple hundred tons a year. That's a pretty big deal for the sediment budget.”

The alluvial fan currently being constructed at the West Tributary is expected to be about 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide. The process includes moving a lot of earth, and while heavy machinery scrapes through the rock and soil, a water truck follows, spraying down their tracks. Even though the crews are working to mitigate flood waters, it’s still fire that they have in mind.

“It's important that when they leave the site that they haven't left any anything hot, anything that could start a fire,” Tressler said.

Future fires are also the biggest concern of Wayne Anderson, a resident of the Mount Elden Estates within the Spruce Wash Watershed. His neighborhood is currently entangled by flood mitigation projects and temporary access roads for construction crews.

During the 2021 floods, he said, his street was “mayhem” as waters moved boulders large enough to shake the earth.

“You ever seen Oak Creek?” Anderson said. “It was like two of them, running either side of the house. You get trapped on the property.”

Anderson said he trusts the scientists and engineers who are working to protect his home and downstream neighbors from flooding this monsoon season. “We got a good handle on this summer,” he said. “But if more of the watershed burns, if we don't have proper management such as closures at the right time and fire restrictions at the right time, the neighborhood could go.”

“At this point it kind of feels inevitable,” Anderson said.

“We're on the reactive side of it,” Tressler said of the watershed restoration and flood mitigation efforts underway. “Forest restoration is the side of it that helps us be proactive.”

The current mitigation in the Spruce Wash Watershed has been tested through modeling conducted by JE Fuller. It’s been determined that for a storm that would drop 1, 2 or 3 inches of water in 45 minutes, the added mitigation should convey storm waters with “no adverse impact.” And while historically a 3-inch-in-45-minute storm is fairly rare, expected maybe once every 250 years, Tressler said times are changing with the climate.

“Those reoccurrence intervals change,” Tressler said. “As the volume of data that we have increases, they may adjust.”

Tressler said he has observed storms getting “flashier,” with a lot of rain over a small period of time.

Three inches of rain in 45 minutes may no longer be as rare as it has been historically. According to Haden, rain gauges in the Spruce Wash Watershed registered rainfall of that volume during last summer’s flooding.

“We're at the mercy of Mother Nature, and how much water is going to fall from the sky and hit this watershed,” Tressler said. “And while [the mitigation] is pretty significant and we're going be able to do some good things, we're not removing all of the flood threat.”

The hope is that all the mitigation work — the alluvial fans, the sediment basins — will control flooding and buy time and for the watershed to heal itself. Construction is on course for “significant completion” by July 1.

But for a full recovery of the burned watershed, “we just don’t know,” Tressler said. “The longer we can go with just moderate and light rains, to help vegetation grow, to help us get back, the better.”

Most likely, it’s going to remain “an altered watershed in our lifetime,” Tressler said.

The work within Spruce Wash Watershed is just one of many areas subjected to flood mitigation efforts following the 2021 flooding. At Killip Elementary School, flood water retention basins are currently under construction and on track for completion by July 1. Channel improvements and a new inlet structure between Cedar and Dortha avenues are also under construction and on track for completion before the monsoon season.

Upstream of the Linda Vista crossing, sediment basins are planned but currently delayed and likely to break ground in fall 2022.

Community taking action

The City of Flagstaff is hosting a volunteer cleanup day in areas downstream of the Museum Fire burn scar on Saturday, May 21. Volunteers will be assisting with clearing debris and litter from public infrastructure around Ponderosa Park and the Grandview Homes neighborhood.

Volunteers should meet at the Coconino County Health and Human Services building, located at 2625 N. King St. Shifts will be from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, pants, and sun protection, and bring a refillable water bottle and work gloves if available. Food will be provided. Volunteers should register online in advance at https://loom.ly/kYtSY4k.

For more information on Museum Fire flood mitigation efforts within the City of Flagstaff, visit www.museumfloodprojects.com. For information on flood mitigation projects within Coconino County, visit www.coconino.az.gov/2133/Museum-Fire-Flood-Area.

