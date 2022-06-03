Museum Fire flood mitigation on track for monsoon season

The various flood mitigation projects related to the Museum Fire scar are on track to be completed before monsoon season, according to updates presented to the Flagstaff City Council during Tuesday's meeting.

With the exception of one project, all others were reported to be proceeding at a timely rate, with expected completion by July 1 or earlier. There are also upcoming volunteer events through which community members may contribute to mitigation and monsoon preparation efforts.

Here’s a breakdown:

Finances

The City of Flagstaff’s financial focus group has been meeting weekly and is creating processes to “track expenses related to flood mitigation preparations and potential response” as they are charged to the city’s stormwater fund, said management services director Rick Tadder.

“That’s where we’re going to charge a majority of things to," Tadder said.

They’ve been “primarily focused on pre-monsoon action,” Tadder adeed, and have identified the need for city investment of up to $350,000 in preparation costs.

The hope is that it will be at least several years before the city experiences flooding similar to that which occurred in 2021, but Tadder said they are already planning financially in the event that 2022 brings more flooding. The focus group is also working to identify further funding sources.

Equipment

Thanks to funds from the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the city of Flagstaff has been able to order new equipment for flood management and response.

Development engineer Gary Miller reported that the city had received delivery of four digital portable message boards, three light plants, and traffic barricades (including 1,100 road cones). They are expecting delivery of a Combo vac truck for culvert cleaning by the end of August. They have also ordered a mini excavator and trailer, two vehicle mounted signboards, 200,000 empty sand bags, and a manual sandbag machine, but the timeline of delivery for these items is uncertain.

Dortha Crossing

The Dortha Crossing project includes a box culvert and some open-channel construction.

Contractor Tiffany Construction “has been moving quickly out in the field,” said Christine Cameron, capital improvements project manager. The open channel grading between Cedar and Dortha is “about half done,” with pouring of shotcrete scheduled for the week of June 20.

For the box culvert, “shoring is in place,” Cameron said, the floor was poured Tuesday and walls are expected to be poured the week of June 13.

The “lid” of the box culvert is likely to be installed the first week of July. In total the Dortha Crossing project is estimated to come in at a cost of about $2.6 million.

Killip retention basins

The Killip School retention basin project is “in its final leg of development,” said Scott Overton, public works director.

Both basin fields are at their “final grade” and the weir structure is being completed. Fencing went in on Tuesday, and landscaping elements such as trees are “coming soon.”

The project did incur some “cost overruns” due to rock work and unanticipated utility work, Overton said, but overall “the project looks very good.”

It is in position to be completed early potentially — by the third week of June.

Killip inlet at Ponderosa Park

The inlet structure at Ponderosa Park will allow flood management to “take full advantage of the Killip retention basins,” said Miller.

This project is being funded by Environmental Infrastructure grant money — about $1.5 million worth — but the city is having “a hard time getting a response” from the granting agency about when this money will become available. The inlet structure project is still moving ahead, with the city working alongside to parks department to figure out a conveyance structure design that “works with the rest of the park and what the park was intended for.” Next steps include removing park equipment that is no longer in use and removing barriers that are currently being stored in the park.

Route 66 channel / FUTS crossing

Sediment and debris from the flooding a year ago have been fully removed from the channel between Route 66 and the BNSF railway, reported Ed Shanks, stormwater manager. A Flagstaff Urban Trail System crossing has also been repaired using a 2019 FEMA pre-disaster grant.

“Just to give you some idea of the speed of FEMA, we were awarded that grant in 2019,” Shanks said. “We got the funding this year.”

On-forest mitigation

Mitigation and watershed restoration on the Coconino National Forest is “progressing very well,” said Lucinda Andreani, deputy county manager.

Alluvial fan work on the West tributary is expected to be completed by July 1. The “Paradise Fan” closer to Paradise Street is expected to be completed “probably by the end of next week.”

A small portion of the main tributary has also been restored, but a “significant” portion of that tributary has been closed to construction due to seasonal protections of Mexican spotted owl habitat.

“The remainder will be constructed this coming fall” when restrictions are lifted, Andreani said.

Mitigation within Mount Elden Estates, which includes construction of low-water crossings and grade control, is “85%” complete and “expected to be done in the next two to three weeks.” In the area known as the “40-acre parcel”, grade control and alluvial fan work is set to be completed by the end of next week.

Parkway sediment basins

The Parkway sediment basin project is “moving” though won’t be delivered by July 1. From the beginning, the project has been challenged by complex legal jurisdictions in the proposed area.

“Next month, I'm hopeful we’ll have a little more information on the Parkway basins,” Overton said.

Flood warning siren system

Installation of the flood warning siren systems broke ground on Tuesday, and residents can expect to see “poles going up this week,” Overton said. The systems have been transitioned to rely on solar power.

Onsite testing is expected to occur in the next few weeks, and county emergency management is in the process of integrating siren software into the county emergency notification system.

Upcoming events

There are two upcoming volunteer events on Saturday and June 18 that will be primarily geared around helping residents refresh sandbags in their neighborhoods. The city has also opened a service request line at (928)-213-2102, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday where residents can request assistance refreshing sandbag walls.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

