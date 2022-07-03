Museum Fire flood mitigation nears completion, flood risk remains ‘very real’

As an early monsoon season settles in, flood mitigation projects downstream of the Museum Fire burn scar are nearing completion -- not a day too soon.

While the infrastructure projects are expected to help control flood activity across the affected neighborhoods, the City of Flagstaff reminds residents that infrastructure will by no means eliminate flood risk. Residents are being advised to keep emergency mitigation, such as sandbag walls, in place and purchase flood insurance. A final volunteer event to help residents with flood preparation has been scheduled for Saturday, July 9.

City staff updated Flagstaff City Council on the progress of Museum flood projects during a recent meeting on Tuesday. According to the update, volunteer events have so far received 203 volunteers for an estimated 866 hours of aid to 35 residences in the area.

Pre-monsoon preparation costs, including volunteer events, sandbags and the recently installed early warning siren system, have charged about $400,000 to the city’s Stormwater Fund, reported finance director Brandi Suda. She also estimated that flood response activities this year, such as street clearing, debris removal and more sandbags would cost “just over $1 million.” The total would not include the cost of flood damages and repairs.

Some outside funding has been secured fortunately through the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, reported Samuel Beckett, streets section director. The funds have helped support the purchase of a combo-vac truck, a mini excavator and trailer, two vehicle-mounted signboards, 200,000 empty sandbags and an automatic sandbagger.

When it comes to construction projects, the box culvert below Dortha Avenue and corresponding concrete channel improvement from Cedar Avenue to Dortha are functional, but not entirely complete, reported project manager Christine Cameron.

“We are ready to take water,” Cameron said.

Barriers blocking Dortha Avenue are still in place, but will be removed once the project is finalized. Construction costs for the project were estimated at about $2.6 million.

Ponderosa Park has “changed dramatically” in its preparation to serve as a funnel into the Killip detention basins, Beckett said. The park is now largely just a dirt field with concrete barriers in place.

“It’s not something we’re proud of,” Beckett said. “It’s just what had to happen for the safety of residents, children, and to reduce additional impacts to the Killip detention basin."

The Mount Elden Estates alluvial fan work is “complete and ready,” as the result of a “truly great partnership” with Coconino County, Beckett said.

The alluvial fan is expected to reduce sediment downstream and slow water velocity down Spruce Wash before it enters the city.

The early warning siren systems have been installed and tested, reported city public affairs director Sarah Langley. Some adjustments to volume will be made based on resident feedback, but the system is functional. Still, Langley reminded residents that this system is “supplementary” to county emergency notifications, and resident should sign up for notifications immediately.

Langley also reminded residents that “flood risk remains very, very real.”

“Infrastructure projects will help, but they will not solve everything,” Langley said. “You definitely need to keep sandbags in place.”

For more information, including the signup form for emergency notifications, visit www.MuseumFloodProjects.com.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.