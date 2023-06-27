The city has announced that on Thursday, June 29, it will be testing its Museum Fire flood-area siren at full volume.

During the testing, which is set to occur from 9 to 10 a.m., residents in the area will hear an alarm sound, followed by a voice message repeated three times in English, Spanish and Navajo, concluding with a wind-down siren sound signifying the end of that message.

The message may repeat several times during the testing period. Testing may be postponed in the event of rain or smoke in the area.

The testing is meant to confirm the proper installation of updates to the siren system, as well as the addition of Navajo language translation to the broadcast messaging, city officials said.

Officials noted that in the case of a real flood, the wind-down siren sound does not signify the end of the threat of a flood event. The wind-down siren only signifies the end of the message.

To hear the siren sounds that will be used or to read more about the Museum Fire flood-area siren alerting system, please visit https://www.museumfloodprojects.com/sirensystem.

The Museum Fire flood-area siren alerting system was installed in 2022 in the Grandview Homes and Sunnyside neighborhoods of Flagstaff to alert residents of an imminent danger of flash flooding.

The system is a supplemental alerting system to provide additional notice of imminent danger to residents and does not replace the Emergency Notification Alert text messages.

All residents in the area should register to receive Emergency Notification Alert text messages (free and confidential signup at http://www.coconino.az.gov/ready).

When residents receive the Emergency Notification Alert text message or hear the siren alerting system, they should immediately follow all safety instructions.

For related questions, members of the public can contact Coconino County Emergency Management at emergencymanagement@coconino.az.gov.