Museum Club to close due to pandemic challenges

Due to statewide closures of entertainment venues earlier this year to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Douthit had to shut the doors to the business for six months during the pandemic and let go of his staff. Since reopening in October, he was able to bring back about half of the team, and the business has been operating at 30% capacity to provide enough room to space out tables for social distancing.

Despite this limited capacity, though, the business has only seen about a 15-20% drop in sales, Douthit said.

The team also attempted to host some small concerts after reopening, but found that attendees were still too rowdy.

“We got a written warning from the city because three couples were observed dancing, so I was like, you know what, I don’t want to deal with this anxiety and stress,” Douthit said, noting that his timing for the closure is because he did not want to open a new fiscal year.

He will be putting the Museum Club on the market by next week in the hopes that someone will purchase the Route 66 icon, allowing him to return to real estate, the career he left when he took on the business almost exactly three years ago.

He admitted that should it not sell, he may consider reopening in the summer.

More than a club