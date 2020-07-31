Multiple record breaking high temperatures in northern Arizona this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not just you; it has been a hot few days in northern Arizona.

So hot, in fact, that several places across the region saw records broken for high temperatures.

Winslow saw record breaking heat twice on Thursday. At around 3 p.m. a record temperature of 104 degrees broke the last days record of 103 degrees in 2018. Then, about an hour later, that new record was also broken when the temperature was recorded at 105 degrees.

Then on Friday, Winslow again saw record breaking temperatures for the day when the mercury reached 103 degrees, surpassing the 102 record set for the day in 1970.

Prescott also saw its record for hottest temperature broken on Thursday when it reached 101 degrees. The previous record of 99 degrees was set in 1978.

And in Flagstaff, the high reached 92 degrees, matching but not breaking the record set in 1943.

As the national Weather Service station in Bellemont continued tracking one record breaking temperature after another on Thursday, the office tweeted “This is getting ridiculous!”

In central Arizona, Phoenix also broke its record high temperature on Thursday reaching 118 degrees. That surpassed the day’s last record high of 115 degrees set in 1934.

As the region continues to see record breaking highs, the national Weather service advised residents to stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0