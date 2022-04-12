Multiple people hurt after car drives into Flagstaff Chipotle

Multiple people were injured after a car drove into the Milton Road Chipotle on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Flagstaff police received reports of a car crashing into the building shortly after 5 p.m., according to department spokesman Lt. Charles Hernandez.

Witnesses told police the car crashed into the restaurant after the driver appeared to suffer a medical emergency, Hernandez said. The car didn't stop and instead crashed through the south-facing window before stopping in the seated area.

The car was still inside the restaurant when emergency responders arrived, and Hernandez said they began treating the driver of the car as well as multiple injured customers.

The driver and two customers were transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center and one person was treated at the scene. Additional details about the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

Hernandez said the cause of the crash was still under investigation Tuesday evening, specifically whether the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

"Charges could be pursued if the investigation determines criminal activity contributed to the cause of the crash," Hernandez said in an update Wednesday.

The Chipotle restaurant was expected to remain closed temporarily while repairs were completed.

