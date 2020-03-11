Multi-agency homicide investigation results in arrest

Two men have been arrested after an eight month investigation by multiple city, county and federal agencies that led Navajo County sheriff’s officials to the suspects.

Shawn Eckard had already been in Arizona Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, while Jason Eric Johnson was arrested in Colorado for the killing of Craig Cavanaugh, according to a Coconino County media release. Coconino County was looped into the investigation when a missing person case began on July 4 to help search for Cavanaugh, a man from Farmington, New Mexico.

Cavanaugh’s body was found in the woods outside of Heber, Ariz. on Aug. 5. Deputies developed leads that eventually led them to Eckard and Johnson, who have been charged by a grand jury in Navajo County.

Farmington Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Navajo County Attorney’s Office, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Chandler Police Department, Glendale Police Department, and the United States Marshal’s Office were involved in the investigation.

