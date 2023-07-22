The summer series continues on Wednesday, July 26, with the Flagstaff premiere of “The Lady in the Van” at 7:30 p.m. at Theatrikos Theatre Company, which has partnered with the Sedona International Film Festival to bring movies to downtown Flagstaff.

Maggie Smith was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her lead role in “The Lady in the Van.”

Alan Bennett’s story is based on the true story of Miss Shepherd -- played by Smith. Shepherd is a woman of uncertain origins who “temporarily” parked her van in Bennett’s London driveway and proceeded to live there for 15 years. What begins as a begrudged favor becomes a relationship that will change both their lives.

Filmed on the street and in the house where Bennett and Miss Shepherd lived all those years, acclaimed director Nicholas Hytner reunites with iconic writer Bennett to bring this rare and touching portrait to the screen.

“A fascinating true story. A total delight so rare in movies today. Maggie Smith gives a spectacular performance.” — Rex Reed, New York Observer

“Acting legend Maggie Smith’s tour de force!” — Lou Lumenick, New York Post

“This is one of the best film performances from an actress who’s universally admired.” — Tim Gray, Variety

Tickets are $12 general admission, $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.