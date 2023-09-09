Sedona Film Festival partners with Theatrikos Theatre Company to present ‘Selena’ in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

This series is offering the Flagstaff encore of “Selena” at 7p.m. at Theatrikos Theatre Company on Friday, Sept. 15.

The nuts and bolts of the irresistibly danceable music called Tejano are pop, rock, polka, R&B and Latin influences. To millions of fans, there's another vital ingredient: the dynamic singer Selena.

“Selena” is the vibrant story of the Grammy-winning singer whose life ended at its creative peak. A Texas-born Tejano singer who rose from cult status to performing at the Astrodome, Selena had chart-topping albums on the Latin music charts. Pulsating with her own voice on the soundtrack, the film is bracingly authentic.

In the title role, Jennifer Lopez powerfully captures the warmth and electricity of a beloved entertainer. She received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Selena. Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda and others also shine in a poignant, heartwarming movie that deserves a standing ovation.

Tickets are $12 general admission, $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.