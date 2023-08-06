The summer series bringing movies to downtown Flagstaff thanks to a partnership between the Sedona Film Festival and the Theatrikos Theatre Compnay continues on Wednesday, Aug. 9, with the city premiere of “Róise & Frank.”

“Róise & Frank” won the Directors’ Choice for Best International Feature Film at the recent Sedona Film Festival, where it premiered to rave reviews and received some of the highest audience ratings in the festival lineup.

"Róise and Frank" follows grief-stricken widow Róise who becomes convinced that a stray dog is her husband Frank reincarnated.

As Róise begins to open herself back up to the outside world and regain the happiness that she had lost, she allows her canine companion to coach the local children’s Hurling team.

“A genuinely delightful film!” — The Irish Times

“Róise & Frank” will show at Theatrikos Theatre Company at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for students and $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.