The Movies in Flagstaff summer series continues on Wednesday, Aug. 2, with the city premiere of “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” at 7 p.m. at Theatrikos Theatre Company, which has partnered with the Sedona Film Festival.

A voice that spanned genres and generations, a talent that elevated the art of the song, a heart like a wheel that continues to revolve around family, music, and the art that brings us together, Linda Ronstadt had an extraordinary vocal range and ambition as she created unforgettable songs across rock, pop, country, classic Mexican music, soul and more.

She burst onto the music scene in 1967. As the most popular female recording artist of the 1970s — with songs such as “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” and “Blue Bayou” — Ronstadt filled huge arenas and produced an astounding 11 platinum albums. Ronstadt was the first artist to top the Pop, Country and R&B charts simultaneously, she won 10 Grammy Awards on 26 nominations and attained a level of stardom the Tucson native never could have imagined.

Ronstadt accomplished all of this — becoming the most successful female rock artist of her generation, and one of the biggest musicians in a bigger-than-life era — with a grace, focus and generosity that made this woman who played to sold-out arenas relatable to millions of fans.

In “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”, Ronstadt is our guide through growing up in Tucson singing Mexican canciones with her family; her folk days with the Stone Poneys; and her reign as the “queen of country rock” in the ‘70s and early ’80s. She was a pioneer and champion for women in the male-dominated music industry, a passionate advocate for human rights and had a high-profile romance with California Gov. Jerry Brown. Ultimately, her singing voice was stilled by illness and forced her into early retirement.

With moving performance footage and appearances by friends and collaborators including Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne, “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” celebrates an artist whose desire to share the music she loved, made generations of fans fall in love with her — and the sound of her voice.

“This film will make you fall in love with her all over again.” — The Hollywood Reporter

Tickets are $12 for general admission, $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.