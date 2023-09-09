Sedona Film Festival partners with Theatrikos Theatre Company for Movies in Flagstaff with "iMordecai" on screen Wednesday, Sept. 13.

This series continues with the Flagstaff premiere of “iMordecai” at 7 p.m. at Theatrikos Theatre Company.

“iMordecai” stars Judd Hirsch, Carol Kane and Sean Astin.

What doesn’t kill you makes you family. Based on a true story, “iMordecai” is a comedy about a Holocaust survivor whose life changes when his son buys him an iPhone.

Mordecai (Hirsch) likes to fix things. It’s why his phone is 20 years old and held together with duct tape and tinfoil. It’s why he worked his entire life as a plumber and a painter. But this is a story about the things he cannot fix: Getting older, the Alzheimer’s diagnosis of his wife Fela (Kane), his relationship with his son Marvin (Astin).

Sometimes, something small and unexpected can change your world. For Mordecai, this moment happens when his son, Marvin, replaces his ancient phone with a brand-new iPhone. This act sets off a series of unexpected events and magically changes both Mordecai and the people closest to him. Mordecai becomes friends with the “Einstein’s,” led by Nina (Azia Dinea Hale), who teach him to use this strange device with no buttons. He becomes open to new experiences and new perspectives.

Ultimately, through letting go, he begins to heal the things he cannot fix and turn the pain of his past into something beautiful. A journey that takes you through every human emotion, “iMordecai” teaches you that it’s never too late for inspiration.

Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for students and $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.