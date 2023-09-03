Sedona Film Festival partners with Theatrikos Theatre Company for Movies in Flagstaff with "Mending the Line" on screen Wednesday, Sept. 6

This series continues with the Flagstaff premiere of “Mending the Line” at 7 p.m. at Theatrikos Theatre Company.

“Mending the Line” features an all-star ensemble cast, including Brian Cox, Sinqua Walls, Perry Mattfeld and Chris Galust, with Patricia Heaton and Wes Studi.

For some, the path starts on the river. “Mending the Line” is a story about finding something to make living worthwhile.

John Colter, a wounded veteran, returns to the United States still carrying the demons of war, hauntingly disturbed by the everyday expectations of friendships and love interests. In Livingston, Montana, he meets Ike, a surly, headstrong fly fisherman more than twice his age, and Lucy, a talented photographer-turned-librarian who reads aloud to veterans -- both damaged in their own way.

While getting treatment for his wounds, both physical and psychological, Colter wants only to re-enlist, to have something to die for. But the real challenge is finding something for which to live.

“Emotionally honest … deserves a wide audience. A thoughtful look at how we heal.” — Film Authority

“A story of hope.” — Military Times

“One of the best movies I’ve seen this year.” — JackieCooper.com

Tickets are $12 general admission, $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.