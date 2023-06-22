The summer series that's a result of the Sedona Film Festival partnering with Theatrikos Theatre Company continues on Wednesday with the Flagstaff premiere of “Darling Companion” at 7:30 p.m. at Theatrikos Theatre Company.

“Darling Companion” — from four-time Academy Award-nominated director Lawrence Kasdan — features a stellar ensemble cast that consists of Diane Keaton, Kevin Kline, Dianne Wiest, Richard Jenkins, Elisabeth Moss, Mark Duplass, Ayelet Zurer and Sam Shepard.

“Darling Companion” is a comedy about many varieties of companionship. At the center of the movie is a marriage that has gone on for a long time and become frayed. Surrounding that union are young people falling in love, a brand-new marriage and the surprise of midlife romance.

The film is also about the connection that sometimes happens between a human being and a pet -- the love, friendship and solace that can pass between species.

On the side of a busy freeway, Beth (Keaton) finds the love, devotion, commitment and courage she needs — all wrapped up in a stray dog who becomes her “darling companion.” When the beloved canine goes missing, a shaggy-dog search adventure plays out, drawing together friends and family and rekindling a lifelong love.

Tickets are $12 general admission, $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students.

For tickets and more information on Movies in Flagstaff and related events, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.