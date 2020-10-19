Mountian Line to restart collecting bus fares this week

Mountain Line public bus system will resume charging for rides and boarding at only the front door of the bus on all fixed route and paratransit vehicles on Wednesday.

In March, the bus system had stopped charging a fee to ride the bus and asked all passengers to board through the back door, both measures to help protect drivers from COVID-19.

But while those measures will end on Oct. 21, other policies and infrastructure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will stay in place, according to Mountain Line.

Plastic barriers have been installed on all buses to keep drivers and riders separated, and all Mountain Line employees and riders are required to wear face coverings while on vehicles and at stops and connection centers.

The Mountain Line Headquarters building (3773 N. Kaspar Drive) reopened on Oct. 14 and is available by appointment only. Customers can call 928-779-6624 to schedule an appointment.

Details about Mountain Line’s commitment to health and safety can be found at www.mountainline.az.gov/health. In addition to requiring face coverings, all buses will continue to be fully sanitized each day and high-touch surfaces are disinfected throughout the day.