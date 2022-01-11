Mountain Line to reduce Route 10 service due to staffing problems

The Mountain Line bus service is reducing service on Route 10 due to staffing issues.

The Route 10 buses, commonly known as Mountain Link, will operate on weekend/holiday hours for at least the next two weeks with buses running approximately every 20 minutes.

Buses on Route 10 typically operate on a frequency of about eight to 10 minutes while Northern Arizona University is in session. The route moves through downtown, NAU campus and along Woodlands Village Boulevard before looping back at University Avenue.

No other routes were impacted by staffing issues as of Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0