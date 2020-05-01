Mountain Line to receive $7.2 million in CARES act funding
Two Plus Two Equals More

A pair of articulated Mountain Line buses drive through the rain on the central spine of Northern Arizona University.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun file

The Mountain Line public bus system will be receiving $7.2 million in funding from the CARES Act in order to help sustain operations through the global pandemic.

“Today’s funding supports public transit and economic development in the Flagstaff area, saving jobs and ensuring northern Arizona’s transportation services are ready when our state starts to re-open its economy,” said Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who announced the funding Friday.

Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin said the agency is “extremely grateful” for the funding which she said will allow the agency to maintain their service while continuing to take the necessary precautions to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.

