The Mountain Line public bus system will again be providing free rides from Flagstaff to the Coconino County Fair at Fort Tuthill this weekend.

Mountain Line and Coconino County Parks and Recreation are partnering to offer free rides to the event, allowing attendees to save the $5 parking fee and enjoy a convenient, comfortable, hassle-free way to travel to one of the biggest events of the year.

Coconino County Fair attendees can board any Mountain Line route to connect to the fair bus at the Downtown Connection Center (Phoenix Avenue between Beaver Street and Milton Road) by telling the bus driver they are going to the fair. Service on the fair bus is free.

Getting to the fair

Stop 1: Mountain Line Downtown Connection Center

Stop 2: NAU Parking Lot P62 (Pine Knoll Drive south of McConnell Drive)

Stop 3: Mountain Line Route 4/Route 10 stop on Beulah Boulevard near Walmart

Stop 4: Fort Tuthill County Park

Getting home from the fair:

Stop 1: Fort Tuthill County Park

Stop 2: Mountain Line Route 10/Route 14 stop on Beulah Boulevard near Olive Garden

Stop 3: NAU Parking Lot P62 (Pine Knoll Drive south of McConnell)

Stop 4: Mountain Line Downtown Connection Center

Service hours

Friday, Sept. 1

* Bus service begins from the Downtown Connection center at 4 p.m. and runs hourly.

* Last bus departs the fairgrounds at 10:30 p.m., but if riders need to connect to another Mountain Line route at the Downtown Connection Center, please depart the fairgrounds by 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3

* Bus service begins at the Downtown Connection Center at 10 a.m. and runs every 20 minutes.

* Last bus departs the fairgrounds at 10:50 p.m., but if riders need to connect to another Mountain Line route at the Downtown Connection Center, please depart the fair by 7:10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

* Bus service begins at the Downtown Connection Center at 10 a.m. and runs every 20 minutes.

* Last bus departs the fairgrounds at 4:50 p.m.